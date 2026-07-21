The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has sparked widespread discussion online, but not all of it has been positive. While Marvel Studios' next major crossover event is expected to reunite some of the franchise's biggest heroes against Doctor Doom, a growing number of fans argue that the preview has already revealed the film's overall narrative.

A viral discussion on Reddit has gained traction after viewers claimed the trailer follows the same storytelling formula that powered Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, raising questions about whether the Marvel Cinematic Universe can still surprise audiences.

'Avengers: Doomsday' Trailer Follows Familiar Formula

The debate gathered momentum after a post on Reddit's r/CharacterRant suggested that the biggest issue with the Avengers Doomsday trailer is not superhero fatigue, but predictability.

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According to the post, the footage centres on Thor warning Earth's heroes about the unprecedented threat posed by Doctor Doom before urging them to put aside their differences. The Reddit user argued that these story beats feel strikingly familiar to previous Avengers films, in which heroes initially clash before joining forces against a powerful villain.

The post also suggested that audiences can already anticipate the film's overall direction. The user predicted that the heroes will likely suffer a major defeat before eventually overcoming Doom in the planned follow-up film, mirroring the structure seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Although these claims remain fan speculation, the discussion has resonated with many Marvel viewers, who shared similar concerns in the comments.

'Infinity War' Comparisons Dominate Discussions

Much of the online conversation has centred on comparisons between Avengers: Doomsday and 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans pointed to several similarities shown in the trailer, including multiple superhero teams crossing paths, internal disagreements among the protagonists and the introduction of an immensely powerful villain positioned as the franchise's greatest challenge yet.

For some viewers, these familiar elements suggest Marvel is revisiting a formula that previously delivered record-breaking success. Others argued that repeating those same story beats could reduce suspense because audiences already expect a two-part narrative in which the first instalment ends with the heroes facing overwhelming odds.

The comparisons have become one of the most widely discussed aspects of the trailer across social media, with many fans debating whether Marvel has intentionally echoed one of its most successful films.

Blockbuster Crossover No Longer Feels Groundbreaking

Another recurring theme in the Reddit discussion is the changing perception of large-scale Marvel crossovers.

The original poster argued that films such as The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Infinity War felt like landmark cinematic events because they brought together characters who had previously existed in separate franchises. At the time, the scale of those crossovers was considered unprecedented.

Several fans suggested those moments no longer carry the same novelty because audiences have become accustomed to seeing dozens of Marvel characters share the screen. As a result, simply expanding the roster may no longer generate the same level of excitement it once did.

Instead, commenters argued that audiences are looking for fresh storytelling and unexpected plot developments rather than ever-larger crossover events.

'Avengers Doomsday' Plot Firmly Under Wraps

Despite the online speculation, Marvel Studios has revealed very little about the full Avengers: Doomsday plot beyond what appears in the trailer. Marketing materials are designed to build anticipation rather than disclose the entire story, and the studio has not responded to claims that the preview gives away the film's narrative.

For now, the viral Reddit debate highlights how closely fans are analysing every frame of the trailer ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. Whether those predictions prove accurate will only become clear once Marvel's highly anticipated blockbuster arrives in cinemas.