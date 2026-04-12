Sabrina Carpenter issues apology after viral 'culturally insensitive' incident at Coachella after the singer, performing at the California festival on Friday night, mistook an audience member's Arabic zaghrouta for 'yodeling' and called it 'weird', prompting a backlash she addressed the following day.

The moment came during a pause in Carpenter's headline set, just after Please Please Please, when the noise of the crowd had begun to settle and one voice still carried. Carpenter said she thought she had heard someone yodel, asked the fan to do it again, then recoiled. 'I don't like it,' she said. When the audience member replied, 'It's my culture,' and then tried to explain that it was 'a call of celebration', Carpenter still did not seem to grasp what she was hearing.

Sabrina Carpenter didn’t like a sound someone was making during her performance and now she is being accused of being anti-Arab. pic.twitter.com/5OxSqjbPNR — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 12, 2026

Sabrina Carpenter Issues Apology After Viral Coachella Incident

That misunderstanding was the whole problem. A split second on stage became something larger online because the sound was quickly identified by viewers as zaghrouta, a traditional celebratory vocal expression heard at Arabic weddings and other gatherings, not some novelty act dropped into the middle of a pop festival.

Carpenter's response on X was brief and plainly defensive at first glance, but it was still an apology. 'My apologies,' she wrote. 'I didn't see this person with my eyes and couldn't hear clearly. My reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm, and not ill-intended. Could have handled it better.' She added a line that was both corrective and a little self-aware, saying she now knew what a zaghrouta was and welcomed 'all cheers and yodels from here on out'.

The clip spread quickly because the exchange was instantly awkward, with a performer on a vast stage and a fan in the dark trying to explain a cultural expression in real time. Critics saw it as culturally insensitive, while Carpenter seemed confused rather than malicious. Both readings can sit together, which is precisely why moments like this tend to spiral.

Sabrina Carpenter Coachella Backlash Sat Beside A Lavish Set

Read more Sabrina Carpenter Under Fire for Misidentifying Arabic Cultural Call as 'Yodeling' and 'Weird' At Coachella Sabrina Carpenter Under Fire for Misidentifying Arabic Cultural Call as 'Yodeling' and 'Weird' At Coachella

The awkwardness landed in the middle of a performance built to look anything but uncertain. Carpenter's show leaned heavily into an Old Hollywood mood, with a polished cinematic frame and a line-up of celebrity cameos that gave the whole thing the feel of a tightly managed spectacle rather than a loose festival booking. Sam Elliott appeared in a pre-taped sequence inspired by Psycho. Susan Sarandon turned up as an older version of Carpenter. Corey Fogelmanis appeared as a server interrupting the scene.

Even the technical hiccup got folded back into the theatre of it. After the exchange with the fan, Carpenter told the crowd she was checking on a break between songs because the last time she had played Coachella she had run into piano problems. Then she moved on, introducing an unreleased track from Man's Best Friend with a rambling, funny set-up about one of those relationships that ends, restarts, ends again and somehow keeps going.

She performed We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night, and the production kept finding ways to top itself. A choreographed blackout brought Will Ferrell onstage dressed as a maintenance worker to sort out the supposed malfunction. Later, during Juno, Samuel L. Jackson's pre-recorded voice cut in to guide a breathing exercise before barking at her to 'finish the motherf-ing song'. It was glossy, busy, knowingly overcooked, and then suddenly remembered for a few seconds that were none of those things.

Carpenter can fill a Coachella set with famous cameos, blackout gags and immaculate staging, but none of that has travelled as far as the few unscripted seconds when she dismissed a fan's celebratory call as 'weird'. When she steps back onto the main stage for the festival's second weekend on 17 April, the show will return in full, but so will the discomfort that followed it, because apologies are easy to post and much harder to prove in front of a crowd.