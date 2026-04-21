Justin Bieber's headline set at Coachella's second weekend in Indio, California, pushed past the 1 a.m. curfew in the early hours of Sunday 19 April, leaving festival promoter Goldenvoice facing a $20,000 (£14,794) fine from the city of Indio, on top of penalties triggered by another late-running show.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival wrapped its two-weekend run at the Empire Polo Club in the Colorado Desert on Sunday 19 April, drawing around 125,000 people a day. The line-up was led by Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, each delivering two headline performances over the course of the event, alongside a broad bill of DJs and bands flown in from around the world.

According to Billboard, a representative for the City of Indio confirmed that Goldenvoice will have to pay more than $40,000 (£29,586) in total for curfew breaches during the second weekend. While the first weekend reportedly stayed within permitted hours, the second overran on both Friday and Saturday night, triggering financial penalties set out in the festival's long-standing operating agreement with city officials.

Justin Bieber's Curfew Fine Adds to Coachella's Growing Tally

The latest curfew issue began on Friday 17 April with Italian DJ and producer Anyma. His midnight set on one of Coachella's stages slipped past the agreed cut-off and ran until 1:09 a.m. TMZ first reported that the nine-minute overrun cost the festival $24,000 (£17,754) in fines, under rules that escalate sharply as time is exceeded.

The following night it was Bieber's turn. His second headline performance on Saturday 18 April edged just two minutes beyond the 1am mark, but that alone was enough to incur a fresh $20,000 charge for Goldenvoice, again reported by TMZ and confirmed in general terms by city officials speaking to Billboard. Combined, the Anyma and Bieber sets have left Coachella with a $44,000 (£32,549) bill for weekend two.

Confira o momento em que Billie Eilish é chamada para ser a “One Less Lonely Girl” de Justin Bieber no Coachella, e o pós com ela EMOCIONADÍSSIMA! 😭🤍 pic.twitter.com/Tubp9xXLoR — Billie Eilish Brasil (@BillieEilishBR) April 19, 2026

The agreement between the festival and the City of Indio sets out strict end times. Music must stop at 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and by midnight on Sundays. The structure of the fines, as described in reports, is straightforward. The first five minutes past curfew cost $20,000, with additional penalties stacking up as the delay extends further into the night.

City representatives have not publicly criticised Bieber or Anyma directly, but the policy is designed to reassure local residents living within earshot of the Empire Polo Club that the event will not run into the early hours unchecked. Coachella's relationship with Indio is commercially important for both sides, and the curfew rules reflect an uneasy compromise between a global festival and a desert town that still needs to sleep.

Justin Bieber's Pay Cheque, Merch Record and Willingness to Risk the Clock

If the fines stung slightly, they are unlikely to trouble Bieber's team for long. The Canadian singer, 32, secured what has been described as the biggest artist payday in Coachella's history, with a reported $10 million fee for his two headline appearances. Nothing in the public record suggests Bieber personally pays any part of the curfew penalties, which are levied against the promoter rather than individual acts.

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His shows appear to have justified the price tag and then some. Fans on site and online were treated to a set that spanned his career, blending early hits with newer material from SWAG. In one of the weekend's most talked-about moments, 24-year-old superfan Billie Eilish joined him on stage for 'One Less Lonely Girl,' sending the crowd into the sort of frenzy that tends to make schedule discipline feel like a distant concern.

Behind the scenes, the numbers were even more striking. Vogue reported that Bieber's brand Skylrk sold approximately $5.04m worth of merchandise over the first weekend alone, shattering Coachella's existing merchandise record. The previous two-weekend high was said to be $1.7m across both weekends, underlining the commercial scale now surrounding major headline slots.

Curfew fines, in that context, look more like the cost of doing business than a serious deterrent. This is not the first time Coachella has pushed its luck with the clock. Last year, Travis Scott's set ran three minutes past curfew during the opening weekend and generated a $20,000 penalty. Go further back and the pattern is even clearer. In 2009, Paul McCartney overran his allotted time by 54 minutes, leaving Coachella with a $54,000 (£39,944) fine.

Goldenvoice has not publicly commented in detail on the latest incidents, and there is no sign of any formal dispute between the company and city officials. Nothing in available reporting suggests future editions of Coachella are under threat, but there is also no confirmation of any planned changes to the curfew rules or fine structure, so projections about tighter enforcement or artist behaviour remain speculative and should be treated with caution.

For fans on the ground, the calculation tends to be simpler than any line item on a municipal invoice. Faced with a choice between a hard cut at 1am and an encore that overruns by a few minutes, most would likely side with Bieber and the extra song, leaving the paperwork to someone else.