Netflix just dropped the second season of its hit comedy-drama series, The Four Seasons.

The show follows three couples who vacation together each season—Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter. Things change when one couple splits up, and the husband brings a younger woman on their subsequent trips.

The series, loosely based on the 1981 film of the same name, stars Tina Fey, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani, and Erika Henningsen. Steve Carell was a main cast member in the first season and returned in Season 2 for a flashback episode.

Often compared to HBO's The White Lotus, the series received mostly favourable reviews from critics, with many calling its second season a worthy follow-up. Now, fans are wondering whether the comedy-drama will return for Season 3.

Will 'The Four Seasons' Return for Season 3?

The Four Seasons has not been renewed yet for Season 3, but the creators and cast of the show would love to do another season.

Co-creator and writer Tracey Wigfield told TODAY that with the 'romantic cliffhanger' in Season 2, she would love to see Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver) have 'a real love story that doesn't go wrong right away.' Additionally, they also have 'conversations that are interesting for all the characters that we hope we get to do more.'

Tina Fey, who plays Kate and serves as co-creator and executive producer on the show, also told TODAY that she hopes that the cast and crew 'travel some more.' On the other hand, Will Forte, who plays Jack (Kate's husband), added, 'It is a dream job. I would do whatever.'

Additionally, when asked if there will be four seasons of Four Seasons, Wigfield said, 'If you can talk to Netflix, yeah. It would be very nice and complete, wouldn't it? We'd like to keep doing the show. I feel like that we finished things this season in kind of an open-ended way that there's a lot of places we could go with the characters. So, we'd love to do at least three seasons of Four Seasons.'

How Season 2's Ending and Surprise Cameo Set Up More Episodes

With the series' premise of a group of friends going on vacation together each season, there is room for another season.

However, what really sets up another season is Anne's decision to stay in Italy. Anne is a character who has been through a lot. In Season 1, her marriage to Nick (Steve Carell) ended, and then he passed away.

So, in Season 2, she tries to move forward and has a one-night stand with Mark Brett (Steven Pasquale) during a summer vacation. She later calls him during her Christmas in Italy. However, Mark already has a girlfriend, so Anne ends up making up a boyfriend named 'Gianpiero'.

Read more High Potential Season 3 Possible Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, News and Latest Update High Potential Season 3 Possible Release Date, Cast, Spoilers, News and Latest Update

At the end of the season, Anne decides to stay in Italy, where she unexpectedly meets a real Gianpiero, played by Doctor Who and Rivals star David Tennant.

'They're both like long little stringbean people and they look so good together and had such nice chemistry that it made me really excited about, you know, a possible Season 3,' Wigfield told DECIDER.

Anne's decision to stay in Italy, along with the introduction of Gianpiero, sets up clear possibilities for another season—the only question left is whether Netflix will officially renew the series.