Sam Neill spent decades playing a man who could calmly stare down a Tyrannosaurus rex, a composure he carried into his final years as he battled cancer for five years. The actor died suddenly in Sydney on 13 July 2026, aged 78, and in the days since, the picture of just how much he had quietly endured has started to come into focus.

His family insists the cancer was not to blame. His former partner says the fight against it never really stopped.

Sam Neill's Ex Laura Tingle Reveals His Health Battle

Laura Tingle, the Australian journalist who dated Neill from 2018 to 2021, gave the clearest account yet of his declining health in an appearance on 'Sydney Mornings' on Tuesday. Her words painted a picture far more gruelling than the public had previously understood.

'The bottom line is he'd been fighting various forms of cancer for at least the last five years, intensively,' Neill's former partner said. 'That takes a toll on anybody's body. He'd had a lot of chemo and a lot of immunotherapy.'

Tingle went on to explain the toll that treatment had taken, even after Neill's illness was brought under control. According to her, while treatment had put the blood cancer into remission, it compromised his immune system.

'I think his poor old body sort of got a bit exhausted,' Tingle continued.

Sam Neill's Family Say Cancer Was Not the Cause of His Death

Sam Neill first went public with his diagnosis in 2023, revealing he had angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He discovered the swollen glands that led to the diagnosis while promoting 'Jurassic World Dominion' in 2022.

Despite that history, his family has been firm that the illness played no part in his passing. In their statement, they stressed that he had been clear of cancer when he died, and described the death itself as 'sudden and unexpected.'

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'Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life,' their statement, shared on Neill's Instagram account, read. 'The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.'

Neill's family also thanked staff at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney for the care he received in his final days, and asked for privacy as they grieve. However, they announced that 'More details will be shared later.'

Who Is Sam Neill? Revisiting the 'Jurassic Park' Icon's Career

Born in Northern Ireland and raised in New Zealand, Neill built one of the most varied careers in modern cinema across nearly five decades. He broke through internationally with 'My Brilliant Career' in 1979, before roles in 'Dead Calm' and 'The Hunt for Red October' established him in Hollywood.

His defining role came in 1993, when he played palaeontologist Dr Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's 'Jurassic Park.' He returned to the role twice more, in 'Jurassic Park III' in 2001 and 'Jurassic World Dominion' in 2022, making three 'Jurassic' films across nearly 30 years.

Beyond dinosaurs, Neill appeared in Jane Campion's Palme d'Or winner 'The Piano,' the horror film 'Event Horizon,' and television series including 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Merlin.' Across roughly 150 credits, alongside his Central Otago winery, Two Paddocks, he built an estimated fortune of around £14 million ($18 million).

Tributes have poured in from across the industry since his death was announced. Steven Spielberg praised him as 'exceptionally collaborative', while further tributes shared by former co-stars have painted a picture of an actor as respected off-screen as he was on screen.