Michelle Stafford has scored her 14th Daytime Emmy nomination, putting the 'Young and the Restless' favourite back in contention for a third Lead Actress trophy and a possible fourth Emmy win overall at the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards.

The long-time soap star, who has already turned past nominations into three Daytime Emmy victories, is once again in the running for daytime television's top acting honour. With three wins already to her name, the question for fans is whether Stafford can now add another Lead Actress award to her haul.

Michelle Stafford Receives 14th Daytime Emmy Nomination

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Stafford received a nomination in the 'Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress' category for her portrayal of Phyllis Summers, a role she has played on and off since 1994.

The latest nod marks her 10th nomination in the Lead Actress category and 14th overall Daytime Emmy nomination, and keeps her in contention for her fourth Daytime Emmy and third Lead Actress award.

The actress has a lengthy history of Emmy recognition. Over the course of her career, Stafford has won three Daytime Emmy Awards.

She first captured the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series trophy in 1997 for her performance as Phyllis Summers. She later earned her first Lead Actress Emmy in 2004 and returned to the winner's circle in 2024 with another victory in the same category.

While fans are hoping Stafford will win another Daytime Emmy, this year's Lead Actress race is expected to be competitive, featuring a mix of returning winners and first-time nominees.

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series – Actress Nominees

Stacy Haiduk ('Days of Our Lives')

Karla Mosley ('Beyond the Gates')

Michelle Stafford ('The Young and the Restless')

Heather Tom ('The Bold and the Beautiful')

Tamara Tunie ('Beyond the Gates')

Stafford faces competition from fellow soap veterans Heather Tom and Tamara Tunie, while 'Beyond the Gates' stars Karla Mosley and Tamara Tunie represent the CBS drama that earned multiple nominations in its first year of eligibility.

Beyond the Lead Actress category, 'The Young and the Restless' received 18 nominations, the most of any daytime drama this year. The CBS soap is followed by 'Beyond the Gates' with 15 nominations, 'General Hospital' with 13 and 'Days of Our Lives' with eight.

Among the top categories announced for the 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards are:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

'Beyond the Gates'

'Days of Our Lives'

'General Hospital'

'The Young and the Restless'

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on 30 October at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, with additional broadcast details expected to be announced closer to the event.

What This 14th Nomination Means For Michelle Stafford's Legacy

For Stafford, the latest nomination reflects her long-running presence in daytime television. After portraying Phyllis Summers for more than three decades, she once again finds herself in contention for one of the industry's major acting prizes.

Whether she adds another Lead Actress trophy to her collection remains to be seen, but with a record of acclaimed performances and a substantial résumé in daytime drama, Stafford is likely to be one of the performers to watch when the winners are revealed this autumn.