Alison Hammond has spent years making the nation laugh from the This Morning sofa, but her most talked-about companion these days isn't a celebrity guest. It's her boyfriend, David Putman, a towering Russian-born model who is 22 years her junior.

Here's a closer look at Putman, the man who has captured Hammond's heart.

Who Is David Putman? Meet Alison Hammond's Russian Model Boyfriend

David Putman is a Russian-born model who stands at an imposing 6ft 10in, towering more than a foot over Hammond, who is around 5ft 8in.

Instagram posts showcasing his modelling work and travels offer a rare glimpse into his life away from the cameras that constantly follow his girlfriend, Hammond. Professionally, Putman has worked as a massage therapist specialising in treatments such as lymphatic drainage, alongside modelling and dance work featured on his Instagram account.

He keeps a notably low profile compared with his partner, rarely commenting publicly on their relationship. What has drawn most attention, inevitably, is the 22-year age gap between him and Hammond, a detail that has followed the couple since they went public.

How Alison Hammond and David Putman's Romance Began and Blossomed

The couple's story started in an unlikely place: a massage table. Hammond booked an appointment with Putman in 2023, and what began as client and therapist relationship quickly turned into friendship, then something more.

They kept things private for almost a year before confirming their relationship in April 2024. Since then, Hammond has spoken fondly about her boyfriend and their relationship.

'I've got a lovely man in my life,' she told the Mirror. 'It's just easy. I think that's when you know you've got something special. He just sees me for who I am. We choose each other, every day.'

The pair are now believed to live together in a suburb of Greater London, after Hammond relocated from her long-time base near Birmingham in March 2024 to be closer to her filming commitments.

Despite persistent wedding rumours, fuelled at one point by a pink diamond ring worn on air, Hammond has ruled out marriage, saying: 'We don't need to! We're both cool.'

Why Alison Hammond Refuses to Let the 'Toyboy' Label Define Her Love

The age gap has never been far from the conversation, and Hammond has repeatedly pushed back against the narrative that it makes her relationship less genuine. Speaking in December 2024, she addressed the 'toyboy' tag head-on.

'I can see how, on paper, you'd notice the age difference. But honestly, when we see the word 'toyboy' written about us, it bears no relation to what we have at all,' she explained. 'Yes, I'm 22 years older than he is, but if you saw us together, you'd understand. People have said to me, "We get it now."'

She has since reiterated that outside opinions have no bearing on their relationship, insisting it has 'nothing to do with anyone else.' Reports have suggested that even Putman's own mother struggled to accept the age gap at first, though Hammond has never let that scrutiny, from family or the public, change how she feels about her partner.

For now, the couple appear settled, private and unbothered by the noise around them. As Hammond herself has put it, the only thing that matters is that she and Putman choose each other every single day.