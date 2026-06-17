Jeremy Clarkson has revealed he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, telling viewers and colleagues about the illness from his Oxfordshire farm and later from a hospital bed as cameras rolled for the fifth series of Clarkson's Farm.

The 66-year-old broadcaster disclosed on the Prime Video show that the cancer was caught early but would take him away from Diddly Squat Farm 'for a little while' as he undergoes surgery and treatment.

Jeremy Clarkson Cancer Diagnosis Plays Out On Clarkson's Farm

The Jeremy Clarkson cancer revelation comes in the final two episodes of season five, which dropped overnight on Amazon Prime Video.

Filmed in the farmhouse, the scene shows Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper and land agent Charlie Ireland poring over harvest plans when the presenter leans back in his chair, visibly struggling to keep his usual swagger.

'I've got cancer,' he tells them.

Kaleb's instant reaction is disbelief. 'No, you haven't. Where?' he asks. Clarkson shuts that line of questioning down. 'Where it is of no concern of anybody. I've known since May.'

Clarkson explains that a routine medical back in May led to further tests and a biopsy. 'I had a medical, you remember back in May. I disappeared off the other week and I had a biopsy and it is cancer and it's aggressive, but it's really early,' he says.

He admits he had hoped to push treatment until after the harvest. 'I was praying we could get the harvest done and then I could go and get some treatment but it's going to be slap bang in the middle,' he tells the pair.

Treatment will involve an operation, he says, and will leave him 'out of action for a little while.'

Kaleb, close to tears, replies: 'Look after yourself. If you need anything, just ring.'

Jeremy Clarkson Cancer Battle Moves From Field To Hospital

Later in the series, Jeremy Clarkson's cancer treatment takes him away from Diddly Squat altogether.

Speaking directly to camera from a hospital bed, gown on and wires attached, he tells viewers that his recovery has not gone smoothly. 'Some of the treatment has gone awry, let's say,' he says. 'I'm going to be here for a little while. I'm nil by mouth, I don't know what's going to happen.'

He reveals he has undergone an operation to remove part of his prostate. 'The prostate, 10% of it's dead, the 10% where the cancer is,' he says earlier in the run, adding that he will not know whether the surgery has worked until at least November.

In a quiet but pointed moment, Clarkson turns towards the audience with something that sounds a lot like a farewell, or at least a contingency plan.

'What I wanted to say was if this is all successful, I'll see you for season six, and if it isn't, I won't. Take care, everyone.'

Jeremy Clarkson Cancer News Prompts Outpouring From Fans And Public Figures

Ahead of the episodes airing, Jeremy Clarkson had already warned followers that Clarkson's Farm was about to take a darker turn. In a video on Instagram he said: 'Sombre news – Clarkson's Farm, ordinarily we try to keep the show bucolic and charming, and cheerful, but the final two episodes which drop in the middle of the night tonight are... they're a difficult watch, they're really, really difficult.'

Once the episodes went live, reaction online was immediate and intense. Fans on X called the final stretch 'terribly sad' and a 'shocking' watch. 'Heart broken and speechless. We can't lose Jeremy!!' one wrote. Another posted: 'We've been with you for 20+ years. We'll be with you for 20 more... F*** cancer, you've got this.'

Some responses mixed gallows humour with genuine concern. One fan asked a chatbot what the chances were of Clarkson becoming the 'patron saint of farmers.' Others talked about watching the show's final scenes to the sound of Monty Python's Always Look on the Bright Side of Life and thinking about their own mortality.

Public figures have weighed in too. Piers Morgan, once literally punched by Clarkson during a 2004 awards-show spat, wrote on X: 'Very sorry to hear this. Wishing @JeremyClarkson a full and speedy recovery. Prostate cancer affects far too many men and early diagnosis can make all the difference. I wish my old sparring partner all the best with his treatment. Guys, have a PSA test, it may save your life.'

Jeremy Clarkson Cancer Story Used To Push Prostate Checks

Charity Prostate Cancer UK has publicly thanked Jeremy Clarkson for choosing to show his diagnosis and treatment on Clarkson's Farm, arguing that the uncomfortable scenes could save lives.

In a statement, Chiara De Biase, the organisation's fundraising and health strategy director, said: 'Thankfully he found the disease at an early stage, but sadly this is still not the experience of many men across the UK. Over 10,000 dads, brothers, sons and friends are diagnosed too late for a cure every year, and today the responsibility to know if you're at higher risk and to act on it rests entirely on men's shoulders. This must change.'

I was surprised when Jeremy Clarkson texted me on Boxing Day to say how much he liked my @paddypower ad urging men to get tested for prostate cancer. Now I understand.

I wish my old sparring partner all the best with his treatment. Guys, have a PSA test, it may save your life. pic.twitter.com/uutApJJ0YJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 17, 2026

She pointed to the Government's decision to double its support for the charity's Transform screening trial, which aims to reach tens of thousands more black men and build evidence for a national screening programme.

'In years to come, the trial will find the safest and most effective way to screen all men for prostate cancer, but right now prostate cancer remains the most common cancer without a screening programme,' she said.

The charity is urging men worried by Jeremy Clarkson's cancer story to use its 30-second online risk checker or speak to their GP about a simple PSA blood test.

Jeremy Clarkson Cancer Diagnosis Follows Near-Fatal Heart Scare

The Jeremy Clarkson cancer diagnosis is not his first brush with serious illness. In 2024 he was rushed to hospital with excruciating chest pains after feeling unwell following a swim in the Indian Ocean while on holiday. Doctors found one of his coronary arteries was 'completely blocked' and told him he had been 'days from death' before surgeons inserted a stent to restore blood flow.

Returning to Diddly Squat after that scare, Clarkson told Kaleb on camera: 'I'm back and not dead. The grim reaper will have to wait. It was f****** close, though.'

He has also previously given up smoking after a bout of pneumonia in Spain.

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Despite the setbacks, Prime Video has already commissioned a sixth series of Clarkson's Farm, scheduled for 2027, and production is under way on new episodes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, which Clarkson continues to host.

Jeremy Clarkson has fronted Clarkson's Farm since 2021, charting his often chaotic attempts to run 1,000 acres near Chipping Norton after decades as a motoring presenter on Top Gear and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

The fifth series was already framed by health worries: he suffered serious heart problems in 2024 and had two stents fitted after doctors found a completely blocked artery.

Now the programme has become an uncomfortable hybrid of farming documentary and very public medical diary.