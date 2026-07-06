Angelina Jolie says she has spent years quietly preparing her six children for a future without her, telling Variety that she does not expect to live a long life and raises them with her own death firmly in mind as she promotes new film Couture in Los Angeles in June 2026.

For context, the Oscar winner's stark comments surfaced in a new interview tied to Couture, a drama about a filmmaker who is diagnosed with cancer during Paris Fashion Week, a storyline Jolie has said mirrors the fears that have shaped her own family life since losing her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, to breast and ovarian cancer at 56.

Jolie has previously written about that loss and her family's cancer history in a widely read New York Times op-ed, arguing that knowledge of genetic risk, including blood tests for inherited mutations such as BRCA, can give women more choices, even if the word cancer still lands like a gut punch.

Angelina Jolie's Constant Fear Of Time Running Out

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In the new Variety interview, Jolie describes a mindset that is far removed from the usual Hollywood talk of reinvention and ageing gracefully. She says she has never really imagined herself as a grandmother because she has always assumed she might not get that far.

'I raise my kids almost preparing them for my absence and not as much preparing to be a grandmother,' she said, adding that this outlook is what happens 'when you consider death as a reality.'

It is a blunt way of talking about parenting, but it is also consistent with how she has framed her life since going public about her family's cancer history.

The actress links that fear directly to her mother and grandmother, both of whom died from cancer at relatively young ages. Jolie notes that she never met her grandmother, who died of ovarian cancer at 45, and that she watched Bertrand fight to stay alive long enough to meet at least one grandchild.

In an earlier op-ed, she wrote that her mother 'held out long enough to meet the first of her grandchildren and to hold them in her arms,' a memory she now contrasts with the reality that her other children will never know that version of family love first hand.

That family history has left Jolie convinced that her own time might be shorter than most people assume. She says it has made her feel as though she is perpetually racing the clock, explaining that she sometimes struggles to live in the present because she is preoccupied with making sure her children can cope when she is gone.

'I'm already past the age when my mother was diagnosed,' she said, adding that she often feels she has to 'push and rush because time's running out.' It is not the kind of thing most celebrities admit out loud, never mind while promoting a new film, which is precisely why it has landed with such force online.

Nothing in Jolie's recent comments amounts to a medical diagnosis and she has not said she is currently ill, so take everything lightly.

How Couture And Cancer Shaped Angelina Jolie's Parenting

The news came after Jolie stepped out to front Couture, the Alice Winocour drama that puts cancer and mortality at the centre of a story about women whose lives intersect in Paris. Jolie plays Maxine, an American filmmaker who arrives in the French capital for Fashion Week and discovers she has breast cancer, a plotline that forces the character to confront both her past choices and the future she might never see.

The film, written and directed by Winocour, is the first fictional feature to be shot inside Chanel's historic Paris showroom and atelier, and pairs Jolie with co-stars Anyier Anei, Ella Rumpf and Louis Garrel. Couture was released in cinemas on 26 June 2026, with distributor Vertical handling its theatrical rollout.

On screen, Maxine's diagnosis becomes the hinge of the story as she crosses paths with Ada, a young South Sudanese model reinventing her life in Europe, and Angèle, a French make-up artist who dreams of something beyond the catwalk shadows.

Off screen, Jolie has framed the project as a way of exploring the emotional cost of living with the idea that your body might turn on you, long before you feel ready to leave your children behind. It is not subtle, but then neither is the experience she is describing.

Jolie has long used her platform to talk about breast and ovarian cancer, speaking openly about preventive surgery and emphasising that, while the word cancer still terrifies people, modern medicine can at least reveal whether someone carries a high genetic risk and allow them to take action.

'Cancer is still a word that strikes fear into people's hearts, producing a deep sense of powerlessness,' she once wrote, before arguing that blood tests can help some women move from fear to decision-making. The tension between those two realities, the panic and the agency, sits underneath her latest comments about raising her children.

Children Pushing Angelina Jolie Back Into The World

In case you missed it, Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt share six children, most of whom are now adults and carving out their own lives. That shift at home has changed the way they relate to their mother's anxiety about time, at least according to Jolie's new interview.

She says her children are now urging her to travel, work and find joy again, rather than simply orbit their lives as the parent who is always bracing for the worst. 'My kids are almost all 18, so now they want to see me traveling the world; they want me to get out and do things,' she said. Jolie added that her children 'know me more than anybody, and they still like me,' calling their support a nudge back towards parts of herself she had put on hold.

It is an oddly tender detail, the idea that her kids, who grew up with extraordinary levels of scrutiny, now find themselves encouraging their mother to step outside again. At the same time, it underlines how much of Jolie's public persona has been recalibrated around illness, loss and resilience, whether she likes it or not.

For now, her comments remain just that, words about fear and preparation rather than a concrete health update. Still, when one of the most recognisable women in the world calmly says she has never pictured herself growing old, it cuts through the usual celebrity noise, because it sounds like the kind of dark stuff ordinary families talk about in private kitchens, not on a press tour.