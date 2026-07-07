William Shatner has opened up about his fear of dying with unanswered questions after a private family cancer battle that saw both him and his daughter diagnosed with stage four disease at the same time.

Speaking in a recent interview, the 95-year-old Star Trek icon reflected on how the experience reshaped his outlook on life, death and curiosity, more than three years after the diagnoses that briefly placed both their lives in jeopardy.

For context, Shatner first revealed in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with stage four melanoma, while his daughter Melanie was simultaneously battling stage four breast cancer. Both underwent treatment and are now cancer-free, a recovery he credited to what he described as the 'magic of medicine.'

The coincidence of their diagnoses, he said, forced an immediate confrontation with mortality that few families experience so starkly, let alone publicly.

William Shatner Death Fear Rooted In Curiosity

In his latest remarks to TVLine, Shatner did not dwell on illness so much as what it left behind. The actor said the experience sharpened his sense of urgency, not just emotionally within his family, but intellectually.

'We both had, at the same time, a diagnosis of stage four cancer three years ago, and through the magic of medicine, we're both cancer-free,' he said, adding that being told he might only have months to live changed the way he approached time.

What lingers is not pain, but a kind of restless curiosity. He described a growing anxiety about dying before answering the questions that still drive him. 'The older I get, the more fearful I will be to die with a question on my mind,' he said, half-joking that he might not even have time to 'look it up on ChatGPT.'

It is a striking admission from someone whose career has long been tied to exploration and the unknown. Even now, that instinct has not dulled. If anything, it has intensified. 'What's the meaning of life? Damn; the meaning of life is, and boom, I'm dead,' he said, capturing the frustration in a blunt, almost comic beat. There is humour there, but it lands with a sting.

That tension, between curiosity and the clock, has become central to how he now sees ageing. Not as decline exactly, but as a narrowing window. And that is where the fear sits.

Cancer Battle Changed William Shatner's Outlook

Shatner's reflections are not entirely sombre. There is, unexpectedly, a thread of optimism running through them, even if it feels slightly defiant. Asked how he views himself at 95, he pointed to the sheer improbability of still being here.

He recalled that during treatment, the thought of dying did not dominate his thinking. That came later. 'At 95, I'm sensing the leaves are getting a little yellow and falling off the tree,' he said, before quickly undercutting the image with a more hopeful note about renewal. It is a metaphor that wobbles a bit, but that is part of its charm. He is not trying to sound polished. He is trying to make sense of it.

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Outside the interview, Shatner has also spoken about the practical motivations behind his desire to keep going. In comments previously given to Hello!, he was direct. 'I don't want to die. That's my motivation,' he said.

There is nothing abstract about it. His reasons are rooted in the ordinary, family, responsibility, attachment.

He spoke about his daughters and even his dogs with the same seriousness, describing how pets become central to daily life and emotional stability. It is a small detail, but it grounds everything else. The fear of death, in his case, is not just philosophical. It is logistical, emotional, tied to who and what gets left behind.

There is also an acceptance, however reluctant, of what cannot be controlled. He acknowledged the inevitability that either he or those close to him will go first. 'I think with sadness that one of us is going to die before the other,' he said, adding that he would find it harder if those he loved died before him.

The remarks have circulated widely online, where audiences appear to be responding less to the celebrity and more to the candour. On X and Reddit, users have described the comments as 'uncomfortably real' and 'oddly relatable,' particularly the idea of running out of time to understand things that once felt endless. One post read, 'It's wild hearing Captain Kirk talk like this, but also, yeah, that's exactly the fear.'

Shatner, who built a career playing a man defined by certainty and command, now seems more interested in the opposite. Not knowing. Not finishing. Not quite getting there. It is a quieter kind of legacy, and perhaps a more human one.