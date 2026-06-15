Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg has weighed in on the growing public fascination with UFO and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). He emphasised that recent government disclosures have made the subject matter of his latest film 'Disclosure Day' feel more relevant than ever.

Speaking to Metro at the premiere of the movie, the legendary filmmaker addressed questions surrounding extraterrestrial life and the research that informed the science-fiction thriller, which stars Josh O'Connor and Emily Blunt.

The highly anticipated film centres on a vast government conspiracy linked to the existence of alien life, exploring themes of secrecy, disclosure and humanity's search for answers beyond Earth. Given the movie's main point, Spielberg was asked whether he personally believes in aliens and whether the story was influenced by real-world developments.

Now Is The Time

The director was careful to stress that he has no insider knowledge about extraterrestrial life. He explained that the film was shaped by years of publicly available reporting and testimony from individuals who have spoken about unexplained encounters.

'I'm not suggesting I know anything,' Spielberg said at the premiere. 'I made the movie, but I made the movie based on what I could simply gather by all the documentaries that have been made on the subject of UFOs, now called UAPs, on people who are reporting this from the intelligence community in Washington, D.C.'

Spielberg pointed to accounts from whistle-blowers, military personnel and Air Force pilots who have publicly discussed unusual sightings in recent years. According to Spielberg, the volume of information entering the public domain has increased significantly over the past six years.

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'There's been whistle-blowers, Air Force pilots,' he continued. 'There's been so much disclosure just in the last six years. So this is the time, I think, when we're going to find out something.'

A Perfect Coincidence

The filmmaker also noted what he described as a remarkable coincidence between the completion of Disclosure Day and the recent release of government materials related to unexplained aerial phenomena. While acknowledging that many of the images and videos released have been inconclusive, Spielberg suggested that their publication has heightened public interest in the topic.

'I just feel that the coincidence is we made the movie and suddenly the government has started to release not very clear images, but some images are being released,' he said.

The comments come amid an ongoing global conversation about UAPs, a term increasingly used in place of UFOs by government agencies and researchers. In recent years, officials in several countries have declassified footage and reports involving unexplained aerial sightings, prompting renewed debate about what may exist beyond Earth.

For Spielberg, whose career has long been associated with stories about humanity's relationship with the unknown, Disclosure Day appears to continue that tradition while drawing inspiration from contemporary events. Although the director stopped short of endorsing any specific claims, he suggested that the current climate of increased transparency has created a unique moment for audiences to engage with such themes.

As Disclosure Day prepares for its theatrical release, Spielberg's remarks are likely to fuel further discussion about the mysteries that continue to captivate both governments and the public alike.