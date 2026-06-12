Apple has switched on a kill switch by default for iPhones worldwide, locking stolen handsets so they cannot be resold, after a data-sharing deal with London's Metropolitan Police cut reactivations of snatched devices by around 60%.

The change, rolled out through Apple's latest iOS security update, means a phone reported as lost cannot be reactivated without its owner's password. Police chiefs say it strips the resale value out of a crime that touches millions of people in cities worldwide. The question now is whether thieves simply switch targets.

How the Kill Switch Bricks Stolen iPhones

The protection blocks thieves from changing passwords or reconnecting a stolen device to a network. Once an owner marks the handset as lost through Apple's Find My system, it becomes what Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley calls an 'unusable brick'.

The Met and Apple are also sharing intelligence for the first time. The force provides identifiers of stolen devices reported by victims, while Apple tracks whether those handsets are reactivated, broken down for parts, or exported abroad.

'If stolen phones cannot be reactivated, their value collapses, and so does the incentive to steal them,' Rowley said.

Reactivations Collapse as Gangs Lose Their Market

Before the partnership, around 80% of devices stolen in London were reactivated in other parts of the world. Rowley told LBC radio on Thursday that the figure has now fallen to 20% or less, and that the force has dismantled 10 to 15 sophisticated handling operations for stolen phones.

Met figures show thefts and robberies involving phones fell by 14,000 in the year to May 2026, an 18% drop on the previous year. Westminster, the national hotspot where up to 72% of personal thefts involve phones, has recorded a 45.8% reduction so far this calendar year.

The trade had reached industrial scale before the crackdown. Detectives found Snapchat adverts offering children $515 (£384) to steal a single iPhone, with a $135 (£100) bonus for taking ten. The international trade in stolen phones is worth millions of dollars each year.

Could Thieves Now Target Android Owners?

The gains carry a warning. Criminal networks rarely shut down; they adapt. When Apple introduced its first activation lock in 2013, iPhone thefts in London fell 24% within months while Samsung thefts rose 3%, according to a report by the US Secure Our Smartphones initiative. History suggests organised gangs will chase whichever handsets remain easiest to resell.

That is why the Met has written to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood asking for legislation forcing all manufacturers to make stolen devices unusable and to publish reactivation data. Google says it has expanded default protections for UK devices, including Remote Lock and theft detection, while Samsung is working with the Home Office on similar measures. Until those protections match Apple's worldwide default, Android owners may have inherited the target on their backs.

What You Should Do Today

iPhone users should install the latest iOS update, which activates the protection automatically, then open Settings, tap Face ID and Passcode, and confirm Stolen Device Protection is turned on. If a phone is snatched, signing in at iCloud.com/find from any other device allows the owner to track its location, wipe their personal data remotely, and safely lock it by marking it as lost.

Android users should enable theft detection and Remote Lock in their security settings and record their phone's International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number, the identifier police use to trace devices.

Rowley's message to the gangs behind the trade was blunt. 'The profits are going to drop, you need to give up,' he said.