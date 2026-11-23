NVIDIA reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive with immediate effect on Monday, 23 November, reversing its refusal to rehire him 11 days after publicly announcing his resignation. Shares surged 33 per cent as the board brought back its co-founder following public pressure from President Donald Trump.

Huang's departure followed revelations of extramarital affairs, including a reported relationship with a Chinese businesswoman whom US authorities suspected of spying for China. Those suspicions concern the businesswoman and do not establish that Huang participated in espionage or committed an offence.

NVIDIA Reverses Its Position on Huang

Board chair Harvey C. Jones had said the previous week that NVIDIA would not rehire Huang, despite a growing campaign for his return. The board subsequently voted unanimously to reinstate him as president, chief executive and a director.

The reversal followed Trump's public calls for Huang's return after directors ruled it out. That sequence establishes presidential intervention, but does not independently establish that Trump's pressure determined the board's decision.

Board Cites Leadership and Government Input

NVIDIA said discussions and meetings with Huang left directors satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. The board also received input from senior levels of the US government and said that, based on that input, it was confident his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

'The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,' Jones said. Colette Kress, who served as interim chief executive, will continue as chief financial officer, while Jones remains board chair.

Espionage Allegations Remain Unresolved

The share-price figure, petition total and background allegations were reported by Reuters. NVIDIA's announcement and public statements on social media provide additional detail. Reuters stated it could not independently verify the espionage allegations concerning Alice Huang. Beijing denied those allegations.

US officials had repeatedly stated that they had not concluded Alice Huang spied for China. The suspicion concerning her must therefore remain distinct from an established espionage finding against either her or Jensen Huang.

Trump Welcomes the Reinstatement

Trump posted on Truth Social that Huang's reinstatement was 'the correct and proper decision', calling him a 'Great Patriot and National Treasure'. He said the attorney general had confirmed that the government 'does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct'.

“The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO… Congratulations to Jensen, the NVIDIA Board, to the People of the United States — and, indeed, the World!” - President DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/bKAxuMr9aA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 23, 2026

Trump also urged NVIDIA to continue investigating its compliance with US export controls. His comments about unlawful conduct were his account of the government's position, not an announcement that all investigations involving Huang or NVIDIA had concluded.

Julie Simone wrote, 'This is the first time in my life I, as a Republican, will be welcoming a Congressional investigation into this matter.' Patrick Lac posted 'Welcome Back!', tagging Huang and Trump alongside a photograph of Huang.

Nvidia's Investigations Continue

NVIDIA said its independent directors' committee would complete its investigation into reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. It has also formed a National Security and Export Control Committee, begun searching for a chief compliance officer and committed to co-operating with government inquiries.

Those wider inquiries involve potential accounting issues and alleged chip smuggling, while separate allegations concern affairs with at least two Nvidia employees. Huang's return restores his leadership without ending the board's investigation or the government inquiries into Nvidia.