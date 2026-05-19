The Sandy Fire in Simi Valley, California, has rapidly escalated into a major brush fire, burning through neighbourhoods and forcing urgent evacuations as firefighters battle extreme conditions. The blaze ignited along the 600 block of Sandy Avenue and quickly spread across dry terrain, driven by shifting winds that complicated containment efforts.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, approximately 836 acres have burned so far, with the fire remaining at 0% containment. Several structures have been damaged as flames moved through residential areas, while around 550 firefighters are deployed to the scene in an ongoing attempt to protect homes and slow the fire's advance. Officials continue to warn that conditions remain volatile and subject to rapid change.

Evacuation Orders and Warning Zones

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for multiple Simi Valley zones as the fire threat intensifies. Residents in zones Simi Valley 32, 33, 34, 35, MEIC-01, BURR-01, BELL-01, BELL-02, BELL-04, BELL-05, and CHES-01 have been instructed to leave immediately due to direct fire risk. Authorities emphasised that evacuation compliance is critical as flames continue to threaten residential streets and infrastructure.

In addition, evacuation warnings have been placed for Simi Valley 31, TOAK-6, TOAK-7, BELL-03, WTH-U045, HID-C501, AGO-C304, CAL-C401, LAC-WOOLSEY, LAC-LAKEMANOR, and CSB-U024.

Residents in these areas have been told to prepare for possible evacuation at short notice. Emergency officials reported that wind conditions have shifted dramatically, including a 180-degree change in direction, which has increased uncertainty in fire behaviour and spread patterns.

A temporary evacuation centre has been opened at Rancho Santa Susana Community Park, located at 5005 Los Angeles Avenue, to support displaced residents. A large animal shelter is also operating at Ventura County Fairgrounds to accommodate pets and livestock evacuated from affected zones.

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Firefighting Response and Rapid Fire Spread

The Ventura County Fire Department is leading a large-scale emergency response as crews work under challenging and fast-changing conditions. Around 550 firefighters are actively engaged in containment operations, supported by ground crews and aerial resources where conditions allow.

Despite these efforts, containment remains at 0%, underscoring the difficulty of controlling the blaze in strong winds and dry vegetation. Fire officials have highlighted that the wind shifts are significantly influencing the direction and speed of the fire, creating new areas of risk even as crews attempt to secure containment lines.

Authorities continue to prioritise structure protection in residential neighbourhoods, with firefighters deployed to shield homes and critical infrastructure where possible. Emergency services have urged residents to remain alert and follow all evacuation instructions without delay.

Community Impact and Local Disruptions

The Sandy Fire has already caused significant disruption across Simi Valley, with multiple properties reported damaged or impacted by flames. Local infrastructure has also been affected, with road closures restricting access in and out of affected neighbourhoods.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library has been closed as a precaution due to road closures and regional fire activity, although officials confirmed it is not directly in the fire's path. The closure reflects broader access and safety concerns in the surrounding area as emergency operations continue.

Residents displaced by the fire are being directed to evacuation centres, while local authorities coordinate support services including animal care and emergency sheltering. Officials continue to stress that conditions may change rapidly as the fire progresses.

Separate Wildfire Activity in Angeles National Forest

In addition to the Sandy Fire, a separate wildfire has been reported in the Angeles National Forest near the Burro Peak area. The fire has burned approximately 30 acres, according to fire officials.

Authorities have issued evacuation warnings for nearby forest-adjacent areas as a precautionary measure. The fire is currently reported to be burning at a moderate rate of spread. Fire agencies are monitoring both incidents simultaneously as regional conditions remain highly conducive to wildfire activity.