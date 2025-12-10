A retired US elementary school teacher who also worked as a seasonal Santa performer has been arrested and charged with multiple child sexual abuse image offences following an investigation by prosecutors in New Jersey.

Mark Paulino, 64, of Hamilton Township, Mercer County, was taken into custody after detectives traced the online upload of suspected child sexual abuse material to a residential internet address, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

The case has raised wider safeguarding concerns because of Paulino's past work in education and his continued participation in public-facing children's entertainment. Prosecutors said his access to children prompted officers to fast-track a search warrant amid fears of potential ongoing risk.

Investigation Triggered by Online Uploads

In a statement issued on 8 December, Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey said detectives from the county's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit were alerted on the evening of 4 December after receiving information from the New Jersey State Police ICAC unit that an individual in Hamilton Township had uploaded multiple files of suspected child sexual abuse material.

An investigation was immediately launched and Paulino was identified as the suspect. Detectives established that he had recently retired from the Hamilton Township School District, where he had worked as an elementary school teacher.

Prosecutors also said Paulino operated a website advertising his services as a Santa character for photographs and private, corporate and organisational events. Because of his continued engagement with young children in that role, officers moved quickly to secure judicial approval for a search warrant.

On the afternoon of Friday, 5 December, members of the prosecutor's ICAC unit, supported by officers from the Economic Crime, Cyber Crimes and Domestic Violence units and Hamilton police SWAT, executed the warrant at Paulino's home. Several electronic devices and items described as having evidentiary value were seized during the search.

Paulino was taken into custody without incident.

Charges and Potential Penalties

Prosecutors confirmed that Paulino faces four criminal charges. These include one count of second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material, one count of second-degree possession with intent to distribute such material, one count of third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

A motion has been filed by the prosecutor's office seeking to detain Paulino in custody pending trial. Under New Jersey law, second-degree offences carry a potential sentence of five to 10 years in state prison, along with a possible fine of up to $150,000.

Authorities have not disclosed the volume or specific nature of the files allegedly recovered. They have also not confirmed whether any victims are believed to have a direct connection to Paulino through his former teaching post or his performance work.

The Hamilton Township School District has not issued a public statement regarding the case. Officials have also not confirmed how long Paulino worked for the district before retiring.

Public Appeal and Safeguarding Concerns

Prosecutor Marbrey appealed directly to parents and carers to remain vigilant about children's online communications and any suspected inappropriate contact by unknown individuals. She said concerns about possible exploitation or sexual abuse should be reported without delay.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, prosecutors stressed that Paulino is presumed innocent unless and until he is found guilty beyond reasonable doubt in a court of law.