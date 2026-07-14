Satirist and South Park writer Toby Morton has launched a new online campaign centred on ICE agent Jonathan Ross, purchasing multiple domain names linked to the federal officer following the fatal shooting of US citizen Renee Nicole Good. The project, JonathanRoss.me, which is still under legal review, is the latest example of Morton using digital activism to draw attention to high-profile public controversies.

Morton announced the campaign through his Instagram account, where he has built a following for creating websites tied to controversial figures. Alongside his trademark slogan, 'F**k ICE and Dog Bless', he revealed that he had secured several web domains connected to Ross, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who shot Good in Minneapolis on 7 January 2026.

'If you know of me, you know what I do. So I will let you all in on a project of mine that's been in the works,' Morton wrote. 'Jonathan Ross, ICE Agent, fatally shot U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on January 7, 2026. He also made the bold strategic decision not to register several domain names connected to himself. To be fair, almost nobody does. But I did.'

Morton added that the website is being developed with financial support from donors and that an advertising campaign will accompany its release. He later posted, 'Yes, I own several domains linked to the ICE Agent who killed Renée Nicole Good. Yes, I'm building his website. Yes, I have people matching donations who rightfully will remain anonymous. People must be held accountable.'

Website Remains Offline Pending Legal Review

Visitors to one of the newly registered domains currently see a temporary landing page explaining why much of the content has not yet been published.

'This Website Is Intentionally Incomplete,' the page states. 'Some stories deserve to be told carefully.'

The statement explains that every page and claim is undergoing legal review before publication. It also asks supporters if they wish to donate towards legal costs, website development and a planned advertising campaign designed to increase public visibility.

While Morton has not disclosed exactly what material will appear when the site launches, he suggested it will be one of his most ambitious projects to date.

Turning Domains Into Political Satire

Morton's latest project follows a series of high-profile domain campaigns that have established his reputation for using internet real estate as a form of political satire rather than conventional protest. Rather than creating parody social media accounts, he has repeatedly acquired domain names associated with major public figures and institutions, then transformed them into satirical websites.

One of his most widely reported campaigns came in late 2025 when he purchased TrumpKennedyCenter.org and TrumpKennedyCenter.com, anticipating that President Donald Trump would eventually attach his name to the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts. When the renaming was later announced, Morton had already built a parody website mocking what critics described as the politicisation of a national cultural institution.

Months later, Morton repeated the strategy by acquiring JeffreyEpstein.com, temporarily redirecting visitors to the White House before replacing it with a satirical website highlighting Donald Trump's publicly documented past association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Morton described the project as an attempt to preserve publicly available records through satire, while encouraging supporters to help fund the site's continued development.

His most recent campaign, TheTrumpObituary.com, is described as a 'living obituary' that documents Trump's presidency through an evolving archive of political satire. Morton has said the website will continue to grow throughout Trump's time in office rather than serving as a conventional obituary, reflecting what he describes as an ongoing public record.

Read more Satirist Did It Again: TheTrumpObituary.com Will Launch on 4th of July to Commemorate Deeds of President Satirist Did It Again: TheTrumpObituary.com Will Launch on 4th of July to Commemorate Deeds of President

Shooting Continues To Face Scrutiny

The campaign comes as the fatal shooting of Good remains under intense legal and public scrutiny.

According to federal officials, Ross opened fire after Good drove her vehicle forward during an ICE operation in Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security has maintained that Ross acted in self-defence after believing the vehicle posed an immediate threat.

However, witness videos and emergency calls have challenged that account.

Body camera footage, recordings made by bystanders and 911 transcripts show Good speaking calmly to officers moments before the shooting. She told Ross, 'That's fine, dude. I'm not mad at you.'

Shortly afterwards, as Good turned her steering wheel and her vehicle moved forward, Ross fired three shots. Video reviewed by multiple news organisations appears to show the agent outside the vehicle's direct path when he opened fire, although investigators have yet to reach any formal conclusions.

Emergency callers described witnessing an officer shooting into the vehicle at close range.

'She's f**kin' dead,' one caller told dispatchers.

Another reported seeing blood covering the driver while others attempted to approach the vehicle before being pushed back by federal agents. One physician, captured on video, repeatedly asked officers for permission to assess Good's condition but was denied access until emergency medical personnel assumed control of the scene.

Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, later died despite resuscitation efforts.

Evidence Transfer Marks New Phase Of Investigation

The legal investigation has also shifted in recent weeks after Minnesota prosecutors confirmed they had finally received evidence that federal authorities had previously withheld.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced that investigators had obtained body camera footage, officer statements and other evidence connected to Good's death, allowing prosecutors to fully assess whether criminal charges are warranted. The transfer followed months of legal disputes between state and federal authorities over access to investigative material. Hennepin County Attorney's Office

'I want to thank our federal partners for their willingness to consider changing course to share evidence and promote public trust,' Moriarty said.

As the investigation continues, the role of federal agents and the circumstances of Good's death remain under close observation by both state prosecutors and the public.