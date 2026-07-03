Political satirist Toby Morton is launching a website dedicated entirely to President Donald Trump, which he describes as a 'living obituary' that will chronicle the president's public life while he is still in office. Scheduled to go live on 4 July, TheTrumpObituary.com is the latest in a string of digital activism projects that have placed the former South Park writer at the centre of online political debate.

Morton says the website is intended to serve as a permanent public record rather than a traditional obituary. The project, he argues, documents the controversies, political decisions and public legacy of one of the most consequential figures in modern American politics through the lens of satire.

'History deserves receipts,' Morton said while announcing the launch.

A Satirical Project Framed as a Public Archive

Morton describes the website as a 'living obituary', a concept that departs from the term's conventional meaning. Instead of marking the end of a life, he says the site will continue to evolve as events unfold, collecting material he believes helps define Trump's presidency and public career.

'I've already been visited by the authorities who let me know I need to be careful about this upcoming website,' Morton said. 'However, it's a living obituary covering his life and "friends" and things he's done with his "friends".'

Morton did not identify the officials involved or provide further details about the reported visit.

He insists the project is satirical, pointing to sections of the website that mock the president through exaggerated humour.

'When I was visited over concerns about my upcoming Trump obituary website, I made sure to explain the satire,' he wrote. 'Including the part where I list accomplishments such as being able to fall asleep anywhere at any time, and ending countless wars without the inconvenience of providing evidence.'

He added that the officials did not appear amused.

'Did they laugh? No. Did they exchange the kind of look that suggested they understood the joke but weren't allowed to acknowledge it? Absolutely.'

The comments reflect Morton's long-running style, blending political criticism with absurdist comedy while inviting readers to decide where satire ends and commentary begins.

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Continuing a Pattern of Political Domain Campaigns

TheTrumpObituary.com is not Morton's first attempt to use internet domains as a form of political expression.

Earlier this year, he acquired JeffreyEpstein.com and transformed it into a satirical website featuring publicly available images and reporting relating to Trump's past public association with Jeffrey Epstein. Morton also briefly redirected the domain to the White House website before the redirect was removed, saying the move was intended as political commentary rather than a technical stunt.

He later redirected visitors to TrumpKennedyCenter.org, another website he created after President Trump reshaped the Kennedy Centre's leadership.

Morton has said he deliberately acquires internet domains connected to major political stories before using them to publish satirical content and commentary.

'For years I've been buying domains and building websites powerful people wish didn't exist,' he said.

His websites frequently combine humour with collections of publicly reported material, presenting themselves as archives alongside political satire. That approach has helped attract significant online attention while drawing criticism from the president's supporters.

Politics, Satire and the Digital Record

Morton says his latest project is designed to outlast the daily news cycle.

'Obituaries aren't about death. They're about truth,' he said. 'When the noise fades, we're left with one question: Who was this person, really?'

He describes TheTrumpObituary.com as a record documenting what he considers the defining controversies, scandals, failures, and legacy surrounding Trump's public life. Those characterisations reflect Morton's opinion and political perspective.

The launch also highlights how political activism has increasingly moved beyond social media into standalone websites designed to preserve information, shape public narratives and attract sustained attention long after individual headlines disappear.

Whether viewed as biting satire or partisan provocation, Morton's strategy has consistently relied on turning internet real estate into political theatre. His latest project follows that formula while adopting a title almost certain to generate fresh controversy.

With its Independence Day launch, TheTrumpObituary.com is likely to become another flashpoint in the increasingly blurred space where satire, political campaigning and online publishing intersect. Morton insists the website is intended to preserve what he believes history should remember. Whether audiences see it as comedy, activism, or both will ultimately determine its impact.