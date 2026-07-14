The international manhunt for the suspected killer of New York native Jamey Carney has reached a critical juncture, with 28-year-old Ahmad Alsaqer now in custody in Jordan. The suspect was apprehended by police over the weekend, just five days after he allegedly fled Ireland following the death of the 43-year-old mother.

The arrest concludes a high-stakes, week-long tracking operation involving Gardaí, Interpol, Europol, and US authorities, who coordinated to locate the suspect as he traversed borders, according to reports from Extra.ie.

While the detention marks a significant development in the murder investigation, legal experts suggest that the process of extradition to Ireland, where he remains the primary suspect, may prove complex due to the absence of a formal bilateral extradition treaty between the two nations. The tragedy has left the tight-knit Killarney community in shock as the family of the victim continues to manage the harrowing logistics of an overseas death.

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Suspected Killer Ahmad Alsaqer Arrested In Jordan

The investigation into the death of Jamey Carney is ongoing. The New York Post reported that the mother died of suffocation, having been discovered concealed beneath a duvet with severe head wounds. Neighbours had previously reported hearing a loud argument coming from the rented Killarney property shortly before the incident.

Alsaqer, 28, had been dating Carney for only a few months after they crossed paths at a local protest in Kerry. Alsaqer was actively seeking asylum in Ireland and had recently retrieved his passport from the authorities. That document allowed him to travel to Turkey before being detained in his native country, Jordan. While he is now in custody, there may be legal challenges to his extradition to stand trial on Irish soil.

Financial Discrepancies Within The Couple's Relationship

Beneath the surface of their brief relationship, financial issues had reportedly emerged. The Irish Independent reported that Alsaqer sought the equivalent of around $5,700 from his partner roughly a week before the incident occurred at her home in Killarney. During this period, Carney shared photographs of the couple on social media, where Alsaqer frequently left affectionate comments describing them as a family. These details are based on reports from multiple outlets and statements from authorities; the investigation remains ongoing. With the suspect detained thousands of miles away, the family is currently managing the process of an overseas death.

Family Launches Official GoFundMe Support Campaign

Devon Bennett, 43, the sister of Jamey Carney, launched a fundraiser from New York to cover mounting expenses. Bennett and her mother travelled to Killarney within a day of hearing the news. They are currently working alongside local Gardaí and social services to ensure Carney's daughter, Michaela, 13, can remain in the Irish town she considers home.

The family is facing costs related to transatlantic travel, legal fees, and funeral services. The campaign is being managed in the United States by Bennett's partner, Brian, and her best friend, Staci, while Bennett remains in Europe to handle the situation.

In her public statement, Bennett described her sister as a caring person who devoted her energy to fighting for others' rights. She noted that while they grew up in New York, Killarney was where mother and daughter truly belonged. Bennett has urged anyone who knew her sister to contribute to the fund to support the teenager as they navigate this transition.