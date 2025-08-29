Saturday Night Live (SNL) is preparing for its 51st season amid one of the largest waves of departures in recent years. In the span of a week, cast members Devon Walker, Emil Wakim and Michael Longfellow confirmed they would not be returning. Now, long-standing performer Heidi Gardner has also announced her exit.

Her departure coincides with several writers leaving the programme, raising questions about the future direction of the NBC comedy institution. Rather than pointing to imminent cancellation, industry observers suggest the changes reflect a familiar cycle of reinvention that the late-night series has experienced repeatedly in its half-century run.

Gardner Departs After Eight Seasons

After eight seasons with the show, Gardner has confirmed she will not return for season 51, according to Vulture. She joined in 2017 and was promoted to the main cast in 2019, eventually becoming the longest-serving female performer on the roster entering season 50.

Gardner built a reputation for her versatility, from reimagined Beavis & Butt-Head sketches to impersonations of US First Lady Jill Biden. Her recurring Weekend Update character Bailey Gismert became a popular segment, and she was also known for breaking character in a viral moment alongside Ryan Gosling.

Earlier this year, Gardner spoke of experiencing 'sketch fatigue' and expressed interest in scripted ensemble work. She has since appeared in Adam Sandler's Hustle and the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, according to People.

Cast and Writers Moving On

Gardner's departure follows news that Devon Walker, Michael Longfellow and newcomer Emil Wakim will also not be part of the new season. Writers Celeste Yim, the show's first out trans writer, and comedian Rosebud Baker are also leaving after five years each, according to The Daily Beast.

The turnover comes shortly after the 50th anniversary celebrations earlier this year, a milestone that highlighted the show's legacy. Executive producer Lorne Michaels acknowledged feeling 'the pressure to reinvent' SNL as it enters its next phase.

Reinvention Rather Than Cancellation

The changes have prompted speculation over whether SNL is in decline. However, long-standing cast members remain, including Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, and Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che. Their continued presence suggests the programme will be reshaped rather than shuttered, according to Vanity Fair.

SNL's history shows that periods of heavy turnover are not unusual. In the mid-1990s and again in 2012, large numbers of cast members departed, paving the way for new talent to emerge. Analysts note that such shifts often spark fresh creative directions rather than cancellation.

Season 51 Ahead

The loss of Gardner, a prominent figure in the ensemble, marks a significant change. Yet SNL has consistently adapted to generational shifts in comedy, and season 51 appears set to follow that pattern.

As the programme enters its sixth decade, the departures of Gardner and several colleagues signal a generational handover. The show has weathered major exits before and continued to evolve, and the next season looks set to carry on that tradition. The late-night institution remains firmly on air, albeit with a reshaped cast and new voices preparing to define its future.