Nancy Guthrie remains missing nearly 100 days after her disappearance, and police in Arizona say the investigation is still active. On Monday 4 May, the Pima County Sheriff's Department in Tucson issued a fresh update saying the search for the 77-year-old, the mother of Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, is ongoing and that 'even small details may be significant.'

Guthrie was reported missing from her Arizona home on 1 February after what investigators have described as an alleged abduction. She was last seen alive on Saturday 31 January, and detectives believe she was taken in the early hours of Sunday in what they have called a 'targeted kidnapping.' Droplets of blood found at the property were later confirmed to be hers.

Police Say 'Small Details' Matter

In its latest statement, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said it 'remains fully committed to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance' and stressed that the case has not been downgraded despite the passage of time.

'This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we continue to work closely with our partners at the FBI,' the office said. The statement added that DNA and video analysis are continuing, with support from laboratories across the United States.

Officials also said that 'advances in technology are aiding investigative efforts,' a reference that appears to point to the FBI's lab analysis of DNA recovered from Guthrie's home after the alleged abduction on 1 February. The bureau's role has remained central to the family, who have repeatedly pushed for the strongest available forensic testing.

The sheriff's office said tips 'continue to be received and reviewed' and repeated that 'even small details may be significant.' Members of the public are being urged to contact the 88-CRIME line or the FBI tip line if they remember anything unusual from around the time Guthrie disappeared.

The language is familiar, but the message is stark. Detectives are still trying to build a clear picture from limited evidence, including surveillance footage, forensic material and witness recollections that may once have seemed minor.

Questions Over Evidence And Timeline

The latest update follows weeks of scrutiny over how the investigation was handled in its early stages, including claims that local decisions delayed the FBI's access to key evidence.

As previously reported, Sheriff Chris Nanos allegedly declined to send physical evidence, including a glove and other DNA samples, to the FBI's national crime lab in Quantico, Virginia. Those items were instead initially sent to a private laboratory.

Last month, FBI Assistant Director of Public Affairs Ben Williamson wrote on X that the bureau had 'asked to test this DNA 2 months ago with the same technology we've always had,' but said 'the local sheriff instead sent it to a private lab.' The post exposed an unusually public disagreement between agencies and raised new questions about whether valuable time was lost.

Still receiving inquiries on this: this is not new evidence or information. FBI asked to test this DNA 2 months ago with the same technology we’ve always had - when the local Sheriff instead sent it to a private lab. Any further developments we will share as soon as appropriate. https://t.co/FohRJtv8oH — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) April 20, 2026

The sheriff's department has not, at least in this latest statement, given a detailed explanation for that earlier decision or said what results the private testing produced. At this stage, the full impact of any delay on the wider investigation remains unclear.

What is clearer is the timeline investigators believe they are working with. Guthrie is thought to have been abducted at about 2.30am on Sunday 1 February, based on the moment her pacemaker disconnected from her mobile phone, which was found inside the house. Around 45 minutes earlier, an intruder was caught on surveillance footage at her front door, apparently tampering with the camera.

Shortly afterwards, droplets of blood at the scene were confirmed to belong to Guthrie, reinforcing investigators' belief that she did not leave voluntarily. The description of the case as a 'targeted kidnapping' suggests planning and intent, even though authorities have not publicly named a suspect.

Ransom Notes And Family Agony

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Authorities have not said whether they have identified a prime suspect in the case. No arrests have been announced, and no person of interest has been publicly named.

In the early stages of the case, ransom notes demanding millions in Bitcoin were sent to several media outlets. Investigators have not confirmed whether those messages were genuine. The family responded with emotional video messages to two of the communications that Savannah Guthrie has said she believes were legitimate, but that has not been verified by officials.

In February, Savannah Guthrie acknowledged the possibility that her mother might not be found alive. The NBC presenter said her mother 'may already be gone,' even as the family said it was maintaining a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's 'recovery.'

That word captures the painful uncertainty surrounding the case. For investigators, this remains an active missing person and suspected kidnapping inquiry. For the Guthrie family, it is a public ordeal with no clear answers.

For now, the official answer to the question 'Is Nancy Guthrie still missing?' is yes. She has not been found, and investigators are still urging anyone with information to come forward.