Savannah Guthrie shared a heartbreaking Mother's Day message for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, nearly 100 days after the 84-year-old disappeared from her Arizona home in what investigators believe was a violent abduction.

Alongside a montage of family photos and videos posted on Instagram, the 'Today' show anchor wrote, 'We miss you with every breath. We will never stop looking for you.'

The message also follows a plea to everyone to report everything they know about the case. 'We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available'. 'Please keep praying. Bring her home', she added.

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New Evidence Fuels Hope

The emotional tribute immediately reignited public interest in the mystery surrounding Nancy's disappearance and raised one haunting question among followers: does Savannah still believe her mother is alive?

Investigators have not confirmed Nancy Guthrie's fate, but recent developments in the case appear to support the family's continued hope.

Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente recently said blood evidence found on Nancy's porch suggests she may have still been conscious while being taken from the property. According to Clemente, the blood pattern indicates movement and struggle, rather than evidence of an immediate fatal attack.

Clemente said the blood might indicate that Nancy 'must have aspirated and then coughed up blood with her face very close to the ground'.

Investigation Remains Active

Authorities say surveillance footage recovered from Nancy Guthrie's Nest camera system showed a masked man carrying a firearm outside her Tucson-area home shortly before the system was disabled.

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Investigators also recovered a hair sample and additional forensic evidence that the FBI is continuing to analyse.

While there have been no arrests, officials insist the investigation remains active. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently described the latest forensic work as a 'really great update,' according to reports, as federal investigators continue to process evidence gathered from the home and surrounding neighbourhood, The Sun reported.

The Guthrie family has repeatedly refused to give up hope. Earlier this year, Savannah and her siblings released emotional video pleas directly addressing whoever may be holding their mother.

In one message, Savannah said, 'We will pay' for Nancy's safe return after alleged ransom communications surfaced during the investigation.

Why Savannah's Message Resonated With So Many

Savannah's Mother's Day post struck a nerve online because it reflected the painful reality many families of missing persons experience – living between hope and grief. Her choice of words, avoiding the past tense, strongly suggested she still believes her mother could come home.

The family's determination has also become central to the public conversation around the case. Supporters flooded social media with prayers, theories, and messages of encouragement after Savannah's post went viral.

Ongoing Search and Reward

Nancy Guthrie vanished in early February after investigators say she was likely abducted overnight from her bedroom. Authorities found signs of forced movement, blood evidence, and disabled security equipment at the scene.

Since then, the FBI and local law enforcement have followed thousands of leads while offering a reward exceeding $1 million (£850,000) for information that could bring Nancy home.