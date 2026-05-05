Authorities in Arizona have confirmed that DNA and video analysis is under way in the Nancy Guthrie case, as investigators say more than 3,000 tips have been received since the 84 year old mother of TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home in early February.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on the night of 31 January at her home in Tucson by her daughter Annie and son in law Tommaso. In the early hours of 1 February, images and footage later released by the FBI appeared to show a masked intruder arriving at the property. Since then, local authorities have treated the incident as a disappearance and apparent kidnapping. Savannah Guthrie also took a two month leave of absence from NBC to be with her family in Arizona.

The case quickly grew beyond a local missing person inquiry. The Pima County Sheriff's Department sought help from federal authorities, with the FBI and other outside investigators now working alongside local detectives. That level of coordination is unusual in a domestic missing persons case. It has also reinforced the view that the investigation is both complex and highly resource intensive.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Investigation Takes Dramatic Turn With FBI Involvement After Police Claim Someone Knows Exactly What Happened Nancy Guthrie Investigation Takes Dramatic Turn With FBI Involvement After Police Claim Someone Knows Exactly What Happened

DNA Analysis At Centre Of Probe

Marking three months since Nancy Guthrie disappeared, the Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a fresh public statement saying the case remains active and that forensic analysis is now a major focus.

'The Pima County Sheriff's Department remains fully committed to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance,' a spokesperson said in a statement shared with HELLO!.

The department said the inquiry remains active and ongoing and confirmed it is continuing to work closely with the FBI. According to the statement, DNA and video analysis are being carried out with support from laboratories across the United States.

Investigators said advances in technology are helping their efforts, although they have not publicly described the specific evidence being tested. That means key parts of the forensic picture remain out of public view.

The same statement also confirmed that tips are still being received and reviewed. Officials thanked those who have already come forward and again urged anyone with credible, actionable information to contact investigators, stressing that even minor details could prove important.

That appeal reflects how much the case now depends on outside information as well as forensic work. With no suspect publicly identified and only limited confirmed detail about what happened inside the home, detectives are trying to piece together events from surveillance footage, physical evidence and witness recollections.

More Than 3,000 Tips Submitted

The scale of the public response has been striking. According to figures cited by local outlet KVOA and referenced by HELLO!, 360 new tips were submitted to the anonymous reporting line 88 CRIME in the last month alone, pushing the total beyond 3,000 since Nancy Guthrie disappeared.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos used that figure to renew his public appeal. 'The reward money is still there, it's there for a reason,' he said. 'We think somebody out there knows something, we know they do. We know someone out there knows what happened. Call us.'

Authorities believe Nancy may have been taken from her home in the early hours of 1 February, although they have not yet laid out a complete public timeline. Beyond the Ring camera footage released by the FBI, which appears to show a masked person at the property, no clear sequence of events has been officially confirmed.

That leaves a wide gap between what the public has seen and what investigators appear able to prove. On one side is the image of an elderly woman apparently taken from a quiet suburban home. On the other is a case built around forensic testing, surveillance review and thousands of tips, but still no arrest and no named suspect.

Concern for Nancy's safety first escalated on the morning of 1 February when she failed to attend her usual church service, which she reportedly watched from home by livestream. Friends noticed her absence and contacted family members.

When her daughter Annie was unable to reach her, she went to the house herself. That discovery triggered the search effort that would soon expand to include federal agents and draw national attention.

Savannah Guthrie has since travelled repeatedly to Arizona, while the family has used social media to share photographs of Nancy and appeals for information. Many of those posts have carried the message: 'Bring her home.'

The publicity has helped keep the case in the public eye, but it has not yet produced the breakthrough investigators and relatives are seeking. Despite the scale of the search and the number of tips received, authorities have not confirmed any suspects, motives or specific leads.

Nothing in the public record has established where Nancy Guthrie might be or what condition she may be in. For now, much of the case remains unresolved, with law enforcement sticking closely to the limited facts they are prepared to release.