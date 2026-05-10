Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos says investigators are 'close' to finding out what happened to Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, who vanished from her home near Tucson, Arizona, almost 100 days ago.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared on 1 February from her home in the Tucson area in a case authorities have long treated as a suspected abduction. Investigators found drops of her blood inside the house, along with her mobile phone and the heart medication she is supposed to take daily. Despite a national appeal led by her television-star daughter and a reward now worth more than $1.2 million (£888,720), there has been no confirmed sighting, no named suspect and no clear indication of whether she is still alive.

Sheriff's Remark Draws Fresh Attention

The latest sign of movement came on Saturday, when Fox News reporters approached Nanos outside department headquarters and asked whether his team was close to solving Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

'We are,' Nanos replied, before walking on without further comment.

In a case publicly quiet for weeks, the remark drew immediate attention. The sheriff's office has not expanded on his remark. The Independent reported that its request for further information from the Pima County Sheriff's Office had not yet received a response.

Officially, the known facts remain limited. Nancy Guthrie left no note, and there has been no confirmed sighting since the night of 31 January. Authorities have acknowledged traces of blood inside her home, but have not said how much was found. Detectives have said they believe she was taken 'against her will', but they have not publicly explained what led them to that conclusion beyond the physical evidence left behind.

So far, investigators have given no public indication of a breakthrough in the form of a person of interest, an arrest, or the discovery of a vehicle or personal belongings away from the property. They have also stressed that there is no evidence confirming whether Nancy Guthrie is dead or alive. Until the sheriff's office or the FBI provides more details, the meaning of Nanos's remark remains unclear.

Family Appeals Intensify

While the investigation has largely faded from public view, the family's effort to keep Nancy Guthrie's case in the spotlight has continued.

On Sunday, nearly 100 days after her mother vanished, Savannah Guthrie posted a montage of photos and video clips on Instagram. Alongside the post, she described her mother as 'Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie' and wrote that the family missed her 'with every breath'.

'We will never stop looking for you. We will not be at peace until we find you,' Savannah wrote, before appealing directly to the public.

'We need help. Someone knows something that can make the difference. Call 1800CALLFBI. You can be anonymous and the reward remains available.'

The reward, now more than $1.2 million (£888,720), has been assembled by authorities and family members in the hope that it will prompt someone to come forward. By US standards, it is an unusually large sum for a single missing persons case.

Savannah ended her post with a final plea: 'Please keep praying. Bring her home.'

A Case Still Full of Gaps

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Social media appeals and national television coverage do not solve investigations on their own. They can, however, keep public attention on a case and increase pressure on anyone who may be withholding information. They can also prompt witnesses to remember details that may have seemed unimportant at the time.

It is not known whether she was specifically targeted or whether anyone close to her is under scrutiny. Police may be withholding key details to protect witness statements or preserve any future prosecution.

For now, the public picture is stark. An elderly woman active in church and family life disappeared overnight. Her blood, phone and vital medication were left behind. Deputies suspect an abduction, but have not publicly explained why, and months later the only clear new signal from law enforcement is the sheriff's short response: 'We are' close.

Until the Pima County Sheriff's Office or the FBI announces verified developments, Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains an open case. Any claims about who may be responsible or where she may be should be treated as speculation.