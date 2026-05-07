A human bone discovered near the Tucson home of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has been formally declared prehistoric, offering no relief to investigators still searching for the mother of NBC's Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, now missing for more than three months.

On Thursday, 7 May 2026, authorities arrived at an area approximately 15 miles from Nancy Guthrie's home after a YouTube livestreamer spotted what appeared to be bone fragments in the desert terrain. The discovery triggered an immediate law‑enforcement response and sent a fresh wave of fear through the already anxious community of online followers tracking the case. Remains found near the intersection of Craycroft and River roads were confirmed to be human by the Tucson Police Department, but no criminal investigation will follow.

The Official Finding: Prehistoric, Not Criminal

The Tucson Police Department moved quickly to contextualise the discovery. 'The bone found near Craycroft and River was determined to be human,' the department's statement read. 'This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation. The University of Arizona's Anthropology department and the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner assisted. This is not a criminal investigation.'

According to the Tucson Police Department, the University of Arizona's Anthropology department was specifically called in for what is believed to be a prehistoric anthropological investigation, with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner assisting. The involvement of the university's anthropology department signals that authorities concluded very early that the remains were of significant age, consistent with the region's well‑documented history of ancient indigenous settlements.

According to a law‑enforcement source, the remains are considered 'prehistorical' and not connected to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. They will be collected by researchers for additional analysis. The finding draws a clear line between the bone discovery and the active missing‑persons case, but it does nothing to bring investigators any closer to finding Nancy Guthrie herself.

#NancyGuthrie #BringNancyHome #FindNancyGuthrie



More photos of the bone found by AJ @ajwysopal during his live stream today.



The pipe was sticking out near to it.



AJ did NOT touch anything at or near the area.



👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/5FTn89mu3P — Adriienne F (@imadriienne) May 7, 2026

Three Months On: The State of the Investigation

Nancy Guthrie disappeared on 1 February 2026 from her home in the Catalina Foothills, a suburb of Tucson, Arizona. Evidence recovered at the residence indicated that she had been taken against her will, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated that he believed she had been abducted.

Police arrived at Guthrie's home around noon on 1 February after relatives reported her missing. They found the back door propped open and a trail of blood drops near her front door. Her doorbell camera disconnected at approximately 01:47, though authorities were able to recover some footage showing a masked, armed suspect at her front door.

At 02:12, home security software detected a person in front of one of her cameras, but investigators could not obtain video. At 02:28, her pacemaker app disconnected from her phone. The precise sequence of events in those early‑morning hours remains one of the most critical unresolved threads in the investigation.

Police have not yet identified the masked intruder recorded on her Nest doorbell camera. He was carrying an Ozark Trail brand hiking backpack, available at Walmart, and was wearing long sleeves, gloves and a holstered pistol. A retired FBI agent has publicly stated that he believes the blood pattern on the front porch is consistent with a single abductor.

🚨🚨🚨Tucson authorities are ON SCENE near where a live streamer reported finding bones about 15 minutes east of Nancy Guthrie’s home.



They have not yet been identified. I’m told that protocol would be for responding officers to take a photo to a forensic anthropologist at the… pic.twitter.com/XiFiF5MuSm — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) May 7, 2026

Forensic Challenges and a Reward That Stands

The investigation has been complicated by persistent forensic obstacles. Eleven weeks into the investigation, the FBI finally received a hair sample obtained from the crime scene after it was sent to a Florida forensics lab, which had been unable to process it. Experts said it could take additional weeks or months for more advanced testing to yield results.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the search remains active. In an interview with local station KVOA, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated: 'The reward money is still there, it's there for a reason. We think somebody out there knows something. We know they do. We know someone out there knows what happened. Call us.'

Read more Nancy Guthrie Investigation Takes Dramatic Turn With FBI Involvement After Police Claim Someone Knows Exactly What Happened Nancy Guthrie Investigation Takes Dramatic Turn With FBI Involvement After Police Claim Someone Knows Exactly What Happened

The Guthrie family is offering a combined reward of over £958,000 ($1.2 million) for information leading to Nancy's safe recovery. The FBI tip line remains open at 1‑800‑CALL‑FBI, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to direct members of the public to the 88‑CRIME hotline.

The broader investigation, led by the Pima County Sheriff's Department in close cooperation with the FBI, has included forensic analysis, neighbourhood canvassing and review of surveillance footage across Tucson and Catalina Foothills. The case has drawn international attention, with Savannah Guthrie suspending her broadcasting duties, including coverage of the 2026 Winter Olympics, to participate in the ongoing search.

The Human Cost Behind the Headlines

The weight of the case on Savannah Guthrie has been visible and profound. On 6 May 2026, Savannah abruptly exited the Today programme mid‑broadcast. Her co‑anchor Craig Melvin apologised to viewers, and an insider later told Page Six that her exit was for a personal appointment unrelated to her mother's disappearance.

The discovery of bone fragments, and the rapid official clarification that followed, illustrates the high emotional stakes now attached to every development in this case. Each piece of information, however tangential, feeds a community desperate for answers about an elderly woman who vanished without a trace in the pre‑dawn hours of a February morning.

Nancy Guthrie, born on 27 January 1942 in Fort Wright, Kentucky, has lived in the Tucson area for more than five decades, and the search for her continues.