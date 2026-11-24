Donald Trump's personal involvement in bringing Jensen Huang back as NVIDIA chief executive is facing growing scrutiny from US lawmakers.

The intervention has drawn particular attention because NVIDIA committed approximately £19.1 million ($25 million) to Trump's White House ballroom project, according to fundraising documents obtained by The Washington Post. The company had requested anonymity for its contribution.

The president has also publicly commented on Huang's private life, claiming the executive and his wife have reconciled following revelations about his extramarital relationships.

Trump's Role in Huang's Return

Huang resigned as NVIDIA chief executive on 12 November after admitting to extramarital relationships amid growing controversy. He was reinstated on 23 November following Trump's personal intervention with the company's board.

In a 23 November report, The Washington Post's Katherine Doyle reported that Trump and Vice President JD Vance had worked to secure Huang's return. Trump later took credit for the effort, telling CNBC: 'The board decided to do what we wanted them to do.'

Doyle also reported that NVIDIA's board received input from senior US government officials before reinstating Huang. The company confirmed the government input in its announcement but did not disclose which officials were involved.

Trump Comments on Huang's Marriage

Trump has also weighed in on the personal controversy surrounding the NVIDIA chief.

In an interview with The New York Times, he claimed Huang and his wife, Lori, had resolved their marital difficulties.

'He's got a very, very, very good wife, and they've worked it out,' Trump told the newspaper. 'She's a fantastic woman.'

Emily Lefroy reported the remarks in the New York Post on 24 November. Her report also detailed Huang's admission to employees that he had been unfaithful and his subsequent resignation.

NVIDIA's Ballroom Contribution

NVIDIA's financial contribution to Trump's White House ballroom project has also come under renewed scrutiny.

In an investigation published on 15 October, The Washington Post journalists Jonathan O'Connell, Sarah Blaskey and Aaron Schaffer reported that NVIDIA and Apple had each committed $25 million to the project, making them the largest corporate contributors identified in the fundraising records.

The journalists based their findings on an internal fundraising spreadsheet obtained by the newspaper. The records showed that NVIDIA had requested anonymity for its $25 million commitment.

NVIDIA spokesperson John Rizzo told The Washington Post that the company's support for the United States was independent of its business interests. He said NVIDIA was proud to contribute to a nonpartisan trust intended to serve all Americans.

Lawmakers Demand Answers

Trump's role in Huang's reinstatement has broadened the scope of planned congressional investigations into NVIDIA.

In a 24 November report, The Washington Post's Faiz Siddiqui said Democrats had already planned to investigate the company, but the president's intervention had added questions about the government's role in the board's decision.

Senator Elizabeth Warren said Huang, NVIDIA executives and the company's board still owed Congress answers about compliance with US export controls. She also called on the administration to explain what input was provided to the board and which senior officials were involved.

Representative Robert Garcia, the incoming chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said Trump's direct involvement raised 'national security and corruption questions'.

Export Controls and China Allegations

Beyond Huang's reinstatement, lawmakers are expected to examine NVIDIA's compliance with US restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China.

Siddiqui reported that congressional investigators were preparing to examine whether NVIDIA had evaded export controls.

The inquiry also involves allegations surrounding Huang's relationships, including claims by US administration officials that Alice Huang, a businesswoman linked to one of his reported affairs, was connected to Chinese intelligence.

NVIDIA's Internal Investigation

In a separate 24 November report, The Washington Post said NVIDIA had convened an independent committee to investigate reports concerning Huang's relationship with Alice Huang.

The company also said Jensen Huang would cooperate with the investigation. The review adds another layer of scrutiny as lawmakers examine the circumstances surrounding his resignation and reinstatement.

Congressional Testimony Expected in December

Siddiqui reported that Huang had agreed to testify before multiple congressional committees in December.

He was scheduled to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on 3 December, according to the committee's published hearing notice. Separately, he was expected to take part in a closed-door interview with three House committees on 1 December.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was also expected to testify before the Senate Banking Committee later in December. Bloomberg Law reported that the committee had requested his appearance for 10 December.

The investigations could establish what government officials communicated to NVIDIA's board, the reasons behind their involvement and whether the company complied with US export restrictions.