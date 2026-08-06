The Trump administration loosened the rules on flavoured vapes and on an addictive herbal stimulant, and the Senate's top Democrat on tax and health policy says the timing, set against a run of industry donations, looks less like coincidence than exchange.

Senator Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, has opened an investigation into whether the administration softened its stance on flavoured e-cigarettes and kratom products in return for large political donations from the tobacco and kratom industries.

In letters sent this week, Wyden demanded documents from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and from the companies involved, alleging a pattern of quid pro quo that put corporate interests ahead of public health.

The Timeline Wyden Says Raises Questions

At the centre of the inquiry is a sequence of events Wyden lays out in detail. In a letter to Kennedy dated 3 August, the senator notes that the tobacco company Reynolds American donated $5 million (£3.7 million) to the pro-Trump group MAGA Inc. on 30 April, and that two days later a senior Reynolds executive had lunch with President Donald Trump.

The investigation frames those meetings against the administration's subsequent policy shifts. In February 2020, during Trump's first term, the Food and Drug Administration had restricted the sale of many flavoured vape products, which public-health officials say appeal to young people and can lead to lifelong nicotine addiction.

Under the current administration, Wyden argues, those protections have been rolled back in favour of the tobacco industry.

The senator points to a pointed personnel detail. Dr Marty Makary resigned as FDA commissioner in May after, according to Wyden's account, repeatedly arguing against the approval of flavoured vapes, a departure the senator casts as a sign of the pressure the agency came under.

Wyden has asked Kennedy, the tobacco firms and the kratom industry to answer his questions and produce documents by 31 August.

Kratom, a Cabinet Stake and a Second Industry

The inquiry extends well beyond nicotine to kratom, a plant-derived substance sold in gas stations and smoke shops that addiction specialists have warned can fuel opioid use disorder of the inquiry. Kratom is banned in eight states, yet in more than a dozen others there is no minimum age to buy it.

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Wyden's sharpest allegation concerns a member of the cabinet. He asserts that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has advocated restrictions on kratom's synthetic competitors while personally holding a financial stake, reportedly worth as much as £746,000 ($1 million), in the Oklahoma-based kratom company Botanic Tonics.

The letter presents that combination of official advocacy and private interest as a conflict demanding scrutiny.

The senator's language to Kennedy was blunt. 'From kratom and nicotine to pesticides and PFAS, you have yet to draw a line in the sand and buck corporate interests to Make America Healthy Again,' Wyden wrote, invoking the slogan Kennedy has built his health agenda around.

'Just like President Trump, your door is always open for corporate donors with demands and a checkbook.'

An Inquiry Without the Power To Compel

The investigation carries a significant limitation, one worth stating plainly. Wyden is the ranking member, not the chairman, of the Finance Committee, which is controlled by Republicans, and a minority-party senator cannot issue subpoenas or compel testimony on his own. His letters are requests, and the recipients are under no legal obligation to comply by his deadline.

That constraint places the inquiry within a broader campaign Wyden has waged against Kennedy's tenure at Health and Human Services, which has included a Hatch Act complaint over alleged election interference and repeated demands over the secretary's financial conflicts.

Whether this latest effort produces documents or merely a paper trail of unanswered requests will depend on cooperation the senator cannot force.

Reynolds American, Botanic Tonics and the Department of Health and Human Services have been asked to respond to the allegations, which they dispute or have declined to address.

The case Wyden has assembled for now rests on a timeline of donations, lunches and policy reversals, and on his contention that the sequence is too neat to be accidental, a contention the coming weeks will either substantiate or leave as an accusation on the record.