Dr Anthony Fauci faced an extraordinary day of intense public and political scrutiny on Thursday as the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 8–5 along party lines to recommend holding him in contempt of Congress.

The high-stakes legislative showdown, spearheaded by Senator Rand Paul, unfolded after the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases repeatedly declined to answer questions regarding pandemic-era decisions, opting to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination 111 times.

Republican lawmakers argued that these repeated refusals severely hindered investigations into federal health policies and the origins of COVID-19, setting the stage for a potential referral to the United States Department of Justice.

The tense political atmosphere spilled out of Washington committee rooms and directly onto suburban streets just hours later, when photographers captured Fauci wheeling a recycling bin outside his $2.4 million Washington, DC, home alongside his wife, Dr Christine Grady.

As cameras flashed, Grady raised her middle finger toward the press corps before driving away, creating a vivid, viral image that instantly dominated social media feeds and major news platforms worldwide, underscoring the enduring public divisions surrounding the nation's former chief medical advisor.

Fauci's fed-up wife flips the bird as ex-top doc miserably takes out trash hours after contempt vote https://t.co/x36ggvsh9O pic.twitter.com/d9HpRUfetj — New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2026

Senate Approves Contempt Recommendation

The day's biggest political development came when the Senate Homeland Security Committee voted along party lines to recommend Anthony Fauci contempt of Congress proceedings.

The committee voted to refer the matter to the US Department of Justice after Fauci repeatedly declined to answer questions during last week's Fauci Senate hearing, invoking his constitutional right against self-incrimination 111 times. That figure immediately became one of the hearing's defining moments, with Republican senators arguing that the repeated refusals prevented investigators from obtaining answers about decisions made during the pandemic.

Although the committee has approved the referral, any criminal contempt case would require further action by the Justice Department.

A conviction for misdemeanour contempt of Congress can carry a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of up to $1,000.

What Happened To Trust The Science🤔🔬



Anthony Fauci pleads the Fifth 111 times invoking his 5th Amendment right against self-incrimination as lawmakers threaten him with criminal prosecution as he refused to answer Senate questions about his role in the development of COVID-19, pic.twitter.com/djZWM4yhud — Trey King 🦅 (@treythetruth213) August 2, 2026

Why Invoking the Fifth Became So Controversial

The central dispute is not simply that Fauci invokes the Fifth Amendment, but whether he was entitled to rely on that protection under these circumstances.

Republican members of the committee argue that Fauci's opening statement and the broad pardon issued by then-President Joe Biden, covering potential federal offences committed between January 2014 and January 2025, undermine the legal basis for repeatedly declining to answer questions.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley was among those making that argument, saying the Fifth Amendment applies only where a witness has a reasonable fear of future prosecution. Those Josh Hawley Fauci remarks formed a key part of the committee's debate before members voted to recommend contempt proceedings.

Legal experts have long noted, however, that the scope and application of Fifth Amendment protections can depend on the specific circumstances of each case, making the issue likely to remain the subject of legal debate.

Rand Paul's Investigation Continues

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has spent years questioning Fauci's actions during the pandemic, and the latest hearing represents another chapter in that long-running dispute.

The Rand Paul Fauci investigation focuses on allegations that Fauci misled lawmakers and helped obscure questions surrounding the origins of COVID,19. Fauci has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Paul issued the subpoena that brought Fauci before the committee, where the former health official ultimately declined to answer many of the senators' questions.

The congressional inquiry is not the only legal scrutiny Fauci faces. According to the reference report, three state attorneys general have also issued subpoenas as part of a joint investigation examining his actions during the pandemic.

Public Sighting Quickly Goes Viral

Just hours after the Fauci contempt vote, attention shifted from Capitol Hill to Fauci's Washington neighbourhood.

Photographs showed the former government scientist quietly taking a recycling bin to the pavement before getting into a waiting vehicle.

As photographers continued taking pictures, Grady appeared to make an obscene gesture towards the cameras before driving away. The moment, widely described online as Fauci's wife flips off photographer, rapidly gained attention because it followed one of the most consequential days of Fauci's post-government career.

Fauci himself appeared expressionless throughout the encounter, looking out of the passenger window as the vehicle left the neighbourhood.

What Happens Next

The committee's vote does not automatically result in criminal charges, but it does move the matter to the Justice Department, which will determine whether any further action is appropriate.

For now, the Fauci contempt vote has added another chapter to the long running political debate over the government's pandemic response.

Whether the Justice Department pursues the referral remains to be seen. What is already clear, however, is that Fauci's decision to invoke the Fifth Amendment 111 times, followed by an unexpectedly viral public appearance only hours later, has ensured that the former COVID adviser remains firmly in the national spotlight.