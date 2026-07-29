Dr Anthony Fauci faced renewed political attacks on Wednesday as he invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during a Senate hearing on the COVID-19 response, with Republican senators questioning him over the pandemic, research linked to the virus's origins and his role in the federal response. The hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee quickly turned into a political flashpoint after Sen Josh Hawley accused Fauci of getting rich during the pandemic and of avoiding scrutiny.

The session opened in a tense atmosphere after Sen Rand Paul ordered one of Fauci's attorneys to be escorted from the room when he tried to speak without being recognised. Paul told the lawyer he was not invited to testify and warned that if he kept interrupting, he would be removed from the proceedings.

Fauci repeatedly declined to answer questions, saying only: 'On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.' Hawley responded by telling him: 'Nothing says honesty like taking the Fifth', before pressing him on allegations that he had used federal employees to help pursue personal cash awards.

Hawley Accuses Fauci of Using Federal Staff for Personal Cash Awards

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Hawley alleged that Fauci used federal staff to support applications for multiple cash awards during the pandemic, including a $900,000 (£675,957) Dan David prize. He said Fauci had turned his office into a 'full-time application machine' and claimed aides had been used to strengthen nominations and communicate with ethics officials.

Those accusations formed part of Hawley's wider claim that Fauci had violated federal ethics rules by using government time and resources for personal gain. Fauci did not address the allegations directly, instead repeating his Fifth Amendment response throughout the exchange.

Fauci Repeatedly Invokes Fifth Amendment as Hawley Presses

The hearing grew more combative when Hawley asked Fauci basic questions about the day of the week, the colour of his tie and the carpet beneath him, and Fauci declined to answer each one in the same manner. Hawley argued that the hearing was about contempt for the American people rather than a legal technicality.

Hawley also said Fauci's refusal to answer was especially troubling given the scale of the pandemic and the public scrutiny surrounding his conduct. Fauci did not offer a direct rebuttal during the session.

Why the Fauci Hearing Matters Beyond Capitol Hill

The hearing was held as part of the continuing Republican push to scrutinise Fauci's role in the pandemic, following years of criticism over Covid-19 origins, public-health restrictions and the federal response to the virus.

In a December 2022 post on X, Fauci urged Americans to 'continue to wear your masks as flu-season is here', underlining how he publicly backed ongoing masking and mitigation even as wider political debate over Covid measures intensified.

Please continue to wear your masks as flu-season is here — Dr. Anthony Stephen Fauci (@Dr_AnthonyFauci) December 10, 2022

For Republicans, the hearing was a chance to press for accountability; for Fauci, it kept the focus on his legal position and on a dispute that remains central to the politics of the pandemic.

Fauci Hearing Deepens Partisan Divide Over Pandemic Accountability

The hearing is likely to deepen the partisan divide over how the United States handled Covid-19 and whether senior public-health officials should face political consequences for their decisions. It also keeps Fauci, long retired from government service, at the centre of a controversy that remains politically potent for Republicans.

Hawley's attack ensured the hearing was not just about procedure, but about blame, public trust and the lingering fight over the pandemic era. Fauci's silence was the story; a legal strategy that left the Senate clash to speak for itself.