Dr Anthony Fauci has returned to the centre of the political spotlight after repeatedly invoking the Fifth Amendment during a contentious Senate committee hearing on Wednesday, declining to answer more than 100 questions about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hearing, led by Republican Senator Rand Paul, focused on allegations surrounding Fauci's previous congressional testimony, the origins of COVID-19 and government-funded research.

Fauci, who was subpoenaed to testify under oath, said he was following his lawyer's advice after accusing Paul of trying to secure criminal charges against him.

As renewed scrutiny drives online searches for the longtime public health official, here are the key facts about the physician who became one of the world's most recognisable scientists during the pandemic.

Who Is Dr Fauci?

Dr Anthony Fauci is an American physician and immunologist who spent more than five decades at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

He served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) from 1984 until his retirement in 2022.

Throughout his career, Fauci advised seven US presidents on infectious diseases and public health policy.

Before becoming a household name during the coronavirus pandemic, he played leading roles in the nation's response to major public health crises, including HIV/AIDS, Ebola and the 2001 anthrax attacks.

His decades of public service earned him widespread recognition within the scientific community, although his prominence during COVID-19 also made him a divisive political figure.

Dr Fauci as Face of America's COVID-19 Response

Fauci rose to international prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic through regular White House briefings and frequent media appearances.

He became one of the most visible government officials explaining the evolving science behind the coronavirus while offering guidance on masks, vaccines and other public health measures.

His recommendations drew praise from many health experts but also criticism from those who opposed lockdowns, school closures and vaccine policies.

Over time, Fauci became a frequent target of political attacks and publicly disclosed that he had received death threats because of his role during the pandemic.

Why Did Dr Fauci Plead the Fifth at the Senate Hearing?

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The latest Senate hearing involving Fauci centred on long-standing Republican allegations that he gave misleading testimony to Congress about COVID-19 research and the pandemic's origins.

In his opening statement, Fauci accused Paul of having an 'obvious obsession with calling for my prosecution' and said the hearing appeared designed to pressure him into making statements that could be used against him.

Acting on legal advice, he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination instead of answering senators' questions.

Paul, who has frequently criticised Fauci's handling of the pandemic, announced that the committee will vote next week on whether to hold him in contempt of Congress for refusing to respond.

Democratic senators defended Fauci during the hearing, arguing that the proceedings were politically motivated and intended to entrap the former government scientist.

What Controversies Surround Dr Fauci?

Republicans have spent years questioning whether NIH-funded research connected to EcoHealth Alliance and a laboratory in Wuhan, China, played any role in the emergence of COVID-19. They have also accused Fauci of providing inaccurate testimony regarding gain-of-function research.

Fauci has consistently denied wrongdoing and has maintained that the available scientific evidence continues to support the theory that the virus most likely emerged naturally before spreading to humans.

He has also said that the research funded through NIH grants did not meet the definition of risky gain-of-function experiments that could have created the pandemic virus.

A Republican-led House subcommittee that examined the issue in 2024 found no evidence linking Fauci to wrongdoing.