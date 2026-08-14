Donald Trump's health is facing fresh scrutiny in Washington after a leading cardiologist warned that Americans are being 'kept in the dark' about the president's condition, following reports that 22 specialist consultants examined him during a recent medical evaluation in October 2025 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

Concern over Trump's health has simmered for more than a year, driven by unexplained bruising, leg swelling and apparent drowsiness during public events.

The issue flared again this week after Dr Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University and former cardiologist to the late Vice-President Dick Cheney, laid out his opinion piece published on Wednesday, 12 August.

His article directly challenged the clean bill of health signed off by White House physician Dr Sean Barbabella.

'Despite reassurances from the White House to the contrary, at times over the past year, the president has not looked well,' Dr Reiner wrote, drawing on publicly released medical records and thousands of images of Trump at rallies, meetings and official ceremonies.

He stressed that he is not part of the president's medical team and has only reviewed information made public, but argued that some of Trump's physical symptoms are too obvious to ignore.

'Mr Trump is probably the most photographed president in American history, and a variety of physical ailments are easy to see,' he said.

Visible Symptoms and Unanswered Questions Around Donald Trump

At the centre of Reiner's critique are several visible health issues that, in his view, do not align with the White House narrative.

The most striking, he said, are prominent dark bruises on both of Trump's hands, which observers have noted for roughly 18 months. The administration has previously attributed the discolouration to frequent handshaking and the president's use of aspirin.

Reiner rejected that as medically thin, questioning why both hands should show similar bruising if this were simply wear and tear from greetings.

There is also the matter of Trump's legs. Last summer, he underwent what officials described as an unscheduled evaluation after noticeable swelling, which some commentators disparagingly labelled 'cankles.'

The White House later said he had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory issue in which blood pools in the legs.

Reiner did not dispute that such a condition is possible, but he took aim at the way the episode was reported. 'If that's true, his swelling would be by definition acute, not chronic,' he wrote, arguing that the timing of the diagnosis and the language used leave basic questions unanswered. Acute leg swelling, he noted, can be a warning sign of more serious problems, including heart or kidney disease. 'What's the reason for this discrepancy?' he asked.

Layered on top of that are episodes in which Trump appears to struggle to stay awake in public. Reiner referred to 'excessive daytime somnolence' during cabinet meetings and other on-camera events, again pointing to what he sees as a pattern that has never been properly explained.

22 Specialists and a Donald Trump Security Dilemma

The October 2025 visit to Walter Reed has become another focal point. According to a medical report cited by Reiner, Trump underwent advanced cardiac and abdominal imaging, with the involvement of 22 different medical consultants.

For an annual executive physical, that number of specialists is, in Reiner's words, unusually high. He argued that the sheer scale of the work-up suggests concerns that go beyond routine screening, yet the White House has provided no clear account of what prompted the tests or what, if anything, they revealed.

'He's had large bruises on both hands, swelling in his legs, and episodes when it appears that he is struggling to stay awake. He's also had advanced imaging performed for unclear reasons. The public is again left to wonder whether the nation's leader is OK,' Reiner wrote.

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The doctor framed his argument not as voyeurism but as a national security issue. He has backed a bill introduced by Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin that would use the 25th Amendment to create an independent medical commission to evaluate the physical and cognitive fitness of sitting presidents.

In his op-ed, Reiner acknowledged that some might see this level of scrutiny as intrusive. He drew a pointed comparison with Buckingham Palace's guarded approach to revealing details of King Charles' cancer diagnosis and treatment, noting that many in Britain accept a royal veil of privacy.

'But the United States does not have a king,' he wrote. 'In a representative democracy, the people must have confidence in their leader's health and in the leader's capacity to guide the nation. We have been kept in the dark too long.'

White House Pushes Back on Donald Trump Health Fears

The administration has pushed back hard. Officials have dismissed circulating clips of Trump appearing sluggish or drowsy as 'cherry-picked screenshots' that distort how he functions day to day.

According to media statements from the White House, Trump, now 80, retains 'robust' physical and cognitive health and remains fully capable of carrying out his duties. Dr Barbabella's formal assessment similarly described the president as fit for office, without evidence of a condition that would impede his role.

There is no independent confirmation of any undisclosed diagnoses, treatments or complications beyond what the White House has chosen to reveal, and without further records, many of the doctor's concerns remain essentially inferential.

For now, both sceptics and defenders of the president's health are working from the same limited set of images, briefings and partial reports, and much of what is being argued over should be taken with a grain of salt until more comprehensive evidence is made public.