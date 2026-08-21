Federal agents reportedly seized electronic devices from former Democratic congressman Eric Swalwell at San Francisco International Airport before searching his Washington home the following day.

The two searches represent a significant escalation in the federal investigation surrounding multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against the former California representative. Swalwell has denied allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct.

No arrest has been announced, and the execution of a search warrant does not establish that a crime occurred. The FBI and Department of Justice had not publicly disclosed what investigators were seeking or whether anything was removed from Swalwell's home.

Devices Seized at San Francisco Airport

Agents stopped Swalwell at the airport on Saturday, 15 August, and took electronic devices while executing a search warrant, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

Federal authorities reportedly searched his Washington residence one day later. The individual who described the operation was not authorised to discuss the continuing investigation publicly.

It remained unclear whether Swalwell was preparing to board a flight or had just arrived when agents approached him. Authorities also had not revealed whether the devices belonged solely to the former congressman or what information investigators expected them to contain.

Swalwell was not reported to have been arrested or detained following either search. An attorney representing him did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the latest developments.

Investigation Follows Multiple Allegations

The investigation comes after several women accused Swalwell of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault and sending unsolicited explicit messages or images. He has denied the claims.

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One former staff member alleged that Swalwell raped her twice, including during a 2024 visit to New York for a charity event. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed in April that it was investigating her allegation and invited anyone with relevant information to contact its Special Victims Division.

Another woman, Lonna Drewes, publicly accused Swalwell of raping her at a Southern California hotel in 2018. Swalwell also denied that allegation.

A lawyer representing Drewes said her legal team was cooperating with law-enforcement agencies examining the claims. No criminal charges have been filed against Swalwell in connection with the allegations.

Swalwell Resigned From Congress

Swalwell resigned from Congress in April after the allegations became public. He also abandoned his campaign for governor of California, where he had previously been considered a leading Democratic contender.

The former presidential candidate represented a district east of San Francisco for seven terms after first winning election in 2012. He became one of Donald Trump's most prominent Democratic critics and served as an impeachment manager during Trump's second impeachment trial.

His resignation brought an end to a House Ethics Committee inquiry because the panel only has jurisdiction over serving members of Congress.

California state senator Aisha Wahab has since won the special election to complete the remainder of Swalwell's term. She is expected to seek a full two-year term in November.

The airport seizure and subsequent home search show that the investigation has continued despite Swalwell leaving public office. However, authorities have not announced its likely duration, disclosed the evidence being examined or indicated whether prosecutors are considering charges.