Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran went in depth about why she fires people on Fridays and what trait she fires people for having.

Who Is Barbara Corcoran and Why does She Fire People on Friday's

Corcoran made her money by £741 ($1,000) to start her own real estate company. That company eventually turned into The Corcoran Group which she sold to real estate brokerage company, NRT in 2001 for £48,922,500 ($66 million).

'I love firing people on Friday,' Corcoran said, making no apparent effort to hide her glee. She even described in minute detail how she would drag out the process that would ruin her counterpart's day, month, even their year.

'I would stop by someone's desk and say on a Wednesday, "Hey, would you have any time on Friday?" She clarified that most workers should know what this means: 'They should have heard about the rumors,' she said in a Fortune article back in 2023.

What Trait Does Corcoran Look For In People She Fires?

'I picked out individuals who were negative,' she said in an article for The Independent back in 2023. 'My attitude toward the negative person is that they were ruining my good kids. People who are negative have to have somebody else negative to be with them. They've got to talk to somebody, complain. I'm not talking about people who tell you what you're doing wrong, they're invaluable. I'm talking about chronic complainers and negative people. You gotta get rid of them.'

'I learned very early, after firing one negative person, never tell them why you're firing them or you'll get in a rat's nest,' she says, adding that she'll just opt for saying, 'You just don't fit the company.'

'And I give no more information than that. And you know why? Because the first time I fired someone I tried to explain to them what was lacking and you never win the argument you are better of saying, it is just because you do not fit here, she said in a new interview for a podcast.'

'I learned a very valuable lesson: have somebody who has a bad attitude they are going to suck other people into their attitude. So, I fire them right away because I do not want them to contaminate my other sales people...I want a happy atmosphere and the minute I see a complainer I make an appointment to fire them.'

Reactions on Social Media to Corcoran's Comments

The Independent gathered some reactions on social media on Corcoran's comments.

'So true, I work with chronically negative people and they drain the life out of me!'

'I've never agreed with anyone more,' another person said, while someone else commented: 'She is so right though a negative person ruins a team.'

'However, others felt Corcoran appeared too "giddy" when talking about firing employees on Fridays.'

'One should NEVER be giddy about firing people,' commented one TikToker. 'I've been a business leader for 15+ years. This is the one thing I hate.'

'I agree with the idea of getting rid of negativity but not enjoying firing people lol,' another said.