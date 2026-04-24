The man known as the 'QAnon Shaman' has broken with President Donald Trump, accusing him of dishonesty in a recent interview with the Daily News. The shift comes as some former supporters distance themselves, citing concerns over Iran war and Epstein files controversies.

'Trump Is a Liar'

In a recent interview with the Daily Mail the 'QAnon Shaman' whose real name is Jake Angeli heavily distanced himself from Trump.

'I am moving away from Trump and politics because it is toxic,' Angeli told the Daily Mail.

'Trump is a liar. He deceived the entire country, and he's now taking us into war because he's in the Epstein files. You know, he's taking us into war unconstitutionally. Politically, it's all corrupt as f***,' he continued.

Angeli said that the Epstein files was the reason why he turned away from Trump.

'People don't know about the Epstein files, people don't know the truth about what was going on on the island, people don't know the truth about what was going on at Zorro ranch,' he said.

'If they knew what was going on, then Donald Trump would not be president.'

Angeli says that America is experiencing a 'crisis of consciousness' and his book is intended to be a spiritual map out of the mess.

'We don't have to have a war,' he said. 'We don't have to have a revolution. We can have an evolution, an evolution of consciousness,' he said.

'People don't realize that everything is one, that we're all one, bro. They don't realize that they're destroying their mother earth.'

Conservative Commentators Turn

Conservative Commentators like former Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly have also had a dramatic turn against the president in recent weeks.

'You and I and everyone who supported him – you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him ... we're implicated in this, for sure,' Carlson told his brother toward the end of a two-hour broadcast, in a subdued tone, according to The Irish Times.

'It's not enough to say: well, I changed my mind. Or this is bad, I'm out. In very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now. So, I do think this is a moment to wrestle with our own consciences. You know, we will be tormented by it for a long time – I will be – and I want to say I'm sorry for misleading people and it was not intentional,' Carlson continued.

'He's not a moral man, he's not the greatest husband in the world and he's extremely petty and thin-skinned,' Megyn Kelly said on her podcast according to The Independent.

'He's turning on his most loyal supporters because they don't support this war and getting in bed with people who f****** hate him and have hated him from the beginning, she continued.'

Where Does The President Stand With His Own Party?

According to a recent NBC poll it found that the president still had a positive rating from his own party with 83% approving.

That number is down 4% from earlier this year.

Only time will tell if these recent turns by prominent former supporters will lead an even worse approval rating ahead of the midterms in November.