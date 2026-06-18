Newly released police bodycam footage has brought fresh attention to the arrest of 90 Day Fiancé star Thais Ramone, showing the moment she was taken into custody following a domestic dispute involving her estranged husband, Patrick Mendes.

The footage captures officers responding to Mendes' Nevada home on 22 May after he reported an alleged domestic violence incident during a heated argument linked to the couple's ongoing divorce.

Ramone was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after officers reviewed statements and evidence at the scene. The charge was later dropped two days later, adding a new layer of complexity to the case.

Dramatic Bodycam Footage

Obtained by TMZ, the newly surfaced police bodycam footage shows officers arriving at the residence and speaking separately with Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes as they attempted to establish what had taken place.

The video documents the structured police response, with officers gathering accounts from both parties before making a decision based on the information available at the time.

In the footage, Ramone is informed that she is being placed under arrest. Officers then handcuff her and take her into custody.

The arrest stems from an incident that has since attracted widespread attention because of the couple's public profile on 90 Day Fiancé and the subsequent release of the footage.

Patrick Mendes' Account of Events

Read more Viral Video Explained: Why Dutch Police Dragged a Pregnant Palestinian Woman Down a Hall Viral Video Explained: Why Dutch Police Dragged a Pregnant Palestinian Woman Down a Hall

According to police reports previously obtained, Patrick Mendes told officers the incident occurred shortly after he had served Ramone with divorce papers.

He claimed he visited her home so their child could say goodbye before Ramone's planned departure to Brazil.

Mendes alleged that an argument escalated after Ramone became upset over his presence in the home. He told officers she struck him with an open hand during the confrontation.

In the bodycam footage, he is also seen presenting video evidence that he said supported his account of the alleged slap.

Police noted visible marks on Mendes' face, which they said were consistent with his statement during their initial assessment.

Police Assessment and Arrest Decision

Officers documented both accounts before determining there was probable cause to proceed with an arrest for domestic battery.

The footage shows police weighing information provided by both Ramone and Mendes alongside physical evidence observed at the scene.

Following their review, Ramone was taken into custody.

The arrest took place at Mendes' Nevada home on 22 May, according to official records.

Authorities have not released further details regarding their decision beyond the probable cause determination referenced in the police report.

Thais Ramone's Response During Questioning

During her interaction with officers, Ramone described Mendes as 'controlling' throughout their relationship.

While she acknowledged that a confrontation had taken place, she disputed the allegations against her and claimed she acted in self-defence.

Her account forms part of the exchange captured in the bodycam footage, with both parties presenting conflicting versions of events as officers attempted to reconcile the differences.

Charge Dropped as Divorce Proceedings Continue

Despite the arrest, the domestic battery charge against Ramone was dropped on 24 May, just two days after she was taken into custody.

No public explanation has been provided for the dismissal.

The incident comes amid ongoing divorce proceedings between Ramone and Mendes, whose relationship has been followed by viewers since their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé.

The release of the bodycam footage has renewed public interest in the breakdown of their marriage and the circumstances surrounding the police response in Nevada.