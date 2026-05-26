An NBC News reporter has become an overnight internet sensation after her raw but utterly 'confused' reaction to a real-time security alert on the grounds of the executive mansion was transformed into a viral social media template.

Julie Tsirkin, a Capitol Hill correspondent, was preparing for a live broadcast on Saturday evening when a sudden volley of gunfire erupted along the perimeter of the complex, sparking an immediate security lockdown and sending journalists scrambling for safety.

White House Shooting Details

The security scare unfolded at approximately 6:00 pm on Saturday, 23 May, near the western perimeter checkpoint of the presidential grounds.

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As reported by the BBC, according to the United States Secret Service, a male suspect approached the security post outside the White House, drew a handgun from a bag, and began firing indiscriminately.

Law enforcement officials subsequently identified the gunman as 21-year-old Nasire Best, who was reportedly known to authorities and subject to a prior stay-away order. Highly armed Secret Service agents returned fire within seconds of the initial shots, neutralising the suspect before he could breach the secure boundary.

Best was subsequently transported to George Washington Hospital. A civilian bystander was also struck during the swift exchange of gunfire, though the extent of their injuries has not been fully publicised.

During the shooting, US President Donald Trump was in the White House but was unharmed. Trump thanked the officers for their 'swift and professional action.' This attack comes a month after an incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

NBC Reporter Julie Tsirkin's 'Confused' Reaction

Following the incident, Tsirkin detailed the harrowing experience during an NBC News broadcast. She shared that she and her cameraman, John, were stationed on the North Lawn preparing to record a segment regarding US policy toward Iran for the network's Nightly News programme when the chaos began. The sudden sound of dozens of loud detonations shattered the evening routine of the press corps.

According to Tsirkin, they heard between 30 and 40 rapid gunshots and paused to discern the source of the noise before a Secret Service agent ordered them to run inside. Network footage of the moment captured the exact moment the security scare unfolded.

In the video, the NBC correspondent appears visibly confused as she turns towards the lens whilst the gunfire echoes in the background. Unsure of the source of the disruption, she looks around the grounds before asking her colleague, 'What is that?'.

Her cameraman can be heard off-camera responding that the noise sounded like fireworks. The brief moment of bewilderment was cut short as heavily armed Secret Service personnel emerged with weapons drawn, ordering the remaining journalists outside to run directly into the press briefing room for protection.

Julie Tsirkin's 'What Is That?' Turned Into a Meme

Within hours of the clip being on air, the video clip of Tsirkin's authentic, wide-eyed confusion began circulating across digital platforms. Internet users quickly detached the brief sequence from its life-threatening context, adapting her puzzled expression and specific phrasing into a highly relatable internet meme. Here are some of them:

Glad to see that NBC reporter Julie Tsirkin, who is now becoming meme-famous for her "What is that?" during the gunfire at the White House, has a sense of humor. https://t.co/fWjP9Dh27E pic.twitter.com/0yVQOovS6x — Sarah Yáñez-Richards (@SarahYanezR) May 24, 2026

NBC Reporter Embraced Trend

Despite the initial fear of the encounter, Tsirkin opted to lean into the viral phenomenon online. In an Instagram reel shared, the reporter used a green-screen effect to showcase the various memes the public had created using her image.

'If the internet is going to meme my reaction to the second shooting I have witnessed and covered in four weeks, ok!!! Hope you'll stay for the reporting,' Tsirkin wrote in her digital caption. Taking to X, she also posted a photograph of herself beside one of the memes displayed on a computer screen.

I'm glad I could take one for the team with @nbcsnl on summer break



Thanks for the memes, internet! Hope you'll stick around for the reporting 🙇‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/m4a5xGmvIa — Julie Tsirkin (@news_jul) May 24, 2026

The incident marked Tsirkin's second close encounter with a similar security threat after the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Reflecting on the recurring danger, she expressed deep appreciation for the law enforcement presence on site, adding, 'I find myself thankful, again, that I could run to safety when so many run to danger.'