Firefighters in Ventura County were battling the fast‑moving Sandy Fire on Monday in Simi Valley, where the blaze erupted late morning, burned through more than 1,300 acres by early evening and pushed east towards the Los Angeles County line, forcing evacuations and destroying at least one home.

The Sandy Fire started at around 10:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Sandy Avenue in Simi Valley, according to Ventura County Fire. By 7 p.m., officials estimated the fire at 1,364 acres with 0% containment, even as they insisted crews had made 'significant progress' on the flames. The rapid spread came on a day of gusty Santa Ana winds across Southern California, which helped drive a rash of smaller brush fires elsewhere but left Simi Valley facing the largest and most volatile incident.

🚨 UPDATE: The Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California has been EVACUATED as this brush fire explodes



Almost 200 acres have been burned, and at least one home is on fire.



Pray firefighters get a quick handle on this 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7tAKC6dZtZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2026

Sandy Fire Drives Evacuations Across Simi Valley

The Sandy Fire quickly moved into the dry, rugged slopes of the Simi Hills and began threatening homes on the city's eastern edge, as well as communities over the county line in Bell Canyon and Box Canyon. At least 500 firefighters from Ventura County, Los Angeles County and Cal Fire were deployed, focusing heavily on structure defence as the afternoon winds continued to shift.

From the air, helicopters and fixed‑wing aircraft dropped water while ground crews tried to carve control lines around the fire before it could push deeper into thicker vegetation. Aerial footage from local station KTLA's Sky5 shortly after 6 p.m. showed heavy smoke sitting over residential streets and flames still chewing through hillside brush.

Earlier in the day, it appeared crews had largely steered the main front of the fire away from denser neighbourhoods and into open land. Even so, embers and spot fires left homes at risk. Video captured at least two structures burning, including one house and several vehicles on Trickling Brook Court off Rambling Road.

Read more Simi Valley Fire Update: See Areas Under Evacuation Order and Warning as Sandy Fire Spreads Simi Valley Fire Update: See Areas Under Evacuation Order and Warning as Sandy Fire Spreads

Authorities reported no injuries by Monday evening, but the potential for further spread prompted an aggressive evacuation posture. Orders were issued for several zones in Simi Valley, designated Simi Valley 32, 33, 34 and 35, while neighbouring zones, Simi Valley 31 as well as TOAKS 6 and 7 near Thousand Oaks, were placed under evacuation warning.

Officials in Agoura Hills followed with their own evacuation warning for zone AGO-C304, telling residents in surrounding areas to consider leaving early rather than waiting for mandatory orders. Warnings were also extended into parts of West Hills and Chatsworth in Los Angeles County, underscoring how quickly the Sandy Fire was changing shape as the wind shifted.

Temporary shelters and animal centres sprung up in familiar locations for Southern California wildfire veterans. Displaced residents were directed to Rancho Santa Susana Community Park on Los Angeles Avenue. Large animals were being taken to the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura, while small pets were accepted at the Simi Valley Animal Shelter and the Camarillo Animal Shelter on Aviation Drive.

The Simi Valley Unified School District cancelled all classes for Tuesday, citing the fire's growth and the uncertain overnight forecast.

Residents Flee as Sandy Fire Roars Through Hills

On the ground, some residents had only minutes to decide what to take and what to leave. 'All of a sudden, everything just turned black,' Simi Valley resident Ron Weschler told KTLA.

'The wind was blowing so hard you couldn't breathe. I was praying to God to get out.' Weschler escaped with his life. His neighbour's home, he said, was the only one on the street destroyed in Monday's blaze.

Debbie McCarthy described a similar scramble. Her daughter evacuated their three horses, then returned when the wind changed to retrieve more belongings. 'It came really close to the ridge,' McCarthy said. 'We just want to make sure that everything is okay, the house is okay, but more importantly, my daughter and the animals.'

NEW: Evacuation orders have just been issued for another wildfire in California



The fast-moving brush fire is now burning near homes in Simi Valley. The Sandy Fire has already burned 184 acres



Structures that look like homes are on fire, the fire is only about 4 miles away from… pic.twitter.com/GHCo1eU0gW — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 18, 2026

Ventura County Fire's Andrew Dowd said a notable wind shift during the afternoon complicated the operation. Such changes can send flames back into areas that have already burned and also open up an entirely new direction of spread, forcing crews to reposition engines and aircraft mid‑operation.

By late afternoon, meteorologists said the worst of Monday's Santa Ana winds had eased. KTLA forecaster Olga Ospina noted the offshore gusts were expected to weaken further overnight, with another round of winds due on Tuesday but below formal advisory levels. Even a slight lull, though, offered only a narrow window for firefighters to shore up lines ahead of the next push.

Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass tried to calm nerves in the wider region, saying on X that the Sandy Fire was 'not expected' to enter the city limits, while still acknowledging the risk of smoke and ash affecting the San Fernando Valley. She said the Los Angeles Fire Department had pre‑positioned strike teams, a hand crew and helicopters in the Valley and was assisting Ventura County on the line.

🚨 BREAKING: EVACUATIONS ORDERS have been issued in Simi Valley, California, in the Greater Los Angeles area as a brush fire threaten entire neighborhoods



Structures are reportedly engulfed — possibly homes.



Pray for anyone in the path of this fast-moving blaze 🙏🏻



🎥… pic.twitter.com/sTYBO68AdT — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2026

Investigators were already at work near Sandy Avenue on Monday afternoon, trying to determine how the fire started. Neighbours reported seeing a tractor carrying out brush‑clearing in windy conditions shortly before the flames erupted, footage that they say was captured on a Ring doorbell camera. At this stage, officials have not confirmed any cause, and those accounts remain unverified; until fire investigators issue their findings, any suggestion of how the Sandy Fire began should be treated with caution.

Elsewhere in Southern California, crews knocked down the smaller Sky Fire in Riverside County at 4 acres and the Cajon Incident in San Bernardino County at 5 acres. Compared with the Sandy Fire's 1,364 acres and expanding evacuation map, they were reminders of what a difference a few miles of wind and terrain can make.