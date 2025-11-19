The Simpsons has delivered one of its most emotional twists in years after permanently killing off long-standing church organist Alice Glick, leaving fans stunned and nostalgic in equal measure.

The character's sudden death in the 16 November 2025 episode marks one of the rare permanent exits in the show's four-decade history, a decision that has sparked widespread reaction among viewers who have grown up with Springfield's familiar faces.

A Shocking Exit

In the episode broadcast on 16 November 2025, Springfield's First Church organist Alice Glick suddenly died during a sermon. The moment was unexpected, with the character collapsing mid-scene, leaving parishioners and viewers alike in shock.

Alice Glick first appeared in season 2 of The Simpsons and became a fixture of the church community. She was initially voiced by the late Cloris Leachman and later by Tress MacNeille. While the character had previously 'died' in earlier episodes, producers confirmed this latest storyline marks her permanent exit from the series.

Fans React To The Loss

The decision to axe Alice Glick has prompted strong reactions across social media. Many fans expressed sadness at losing a character who, while not central to the Simpson family, embodied Springfield's quirky spirit.

On platforms such as X and Reddit, viewers described the moment as 'heartbreaking' and 'the end of an era.' Some noted that Alice's presence in the church scenes had become a comforting constant, and her sudden death felt unusually final for a show known for its satirical humour.

When Alice Glick died in Season 37, Episode 7. pic.twitter.com/vZda5F4Y0N — Ben Hughes (@BenHugh26422354) November 17, 2025

Parade reported that Alice's storyline included leaving her estate to Springfield Elementary's music programme, sparking conflict with Mayor Quimby's son — a subplot that added poignancy to her departure.

Executive Producer Confirms Permanence

Executive producer Tim Long confirmed that Alice Glick's death is permanent, unlike previous instances where characters have returned. 'She's dead as a doornail,' Long said, emphasising that the decision was deliberate and final.

Producers explained that the storyline was designed to reflect the passage of time in Springfield and to give space for new narratives. While The Simpsons has occasionally killed off characters before, such as Maude Flanders in season 11, permanent deaths remain rare.

Alice's exit during the seventh episode of season 37 underscores the show's willingness to take bold creative risks even after decades on air.

A Legacy In Springfield

Alice Glick's role as the church organist may have been modest compared to the Simpson family, but her presence contributed to the rich tapestry of Springfield's community. She often appeared in background scenes, providing continuity and depth to the fictional town.

Her departure also highlights the show's evolving nature. As the show continues into its late thirties in terms of seasons, producers face the challenge of balancing nostalgia with fresh storytelling. Removing long-standing characters is one way to introduce new dynamics, though it inevitably risks upsetting loyal fans.

The Broader Impact

The death of Alice Glick raises questions about how The Simpsons will handle its supporting cast in future seasons. With over 700 episodes aired, the series has built a vast ensemble of characters, many of whom have become cultural icons.

By permanently axing Alice, the show signals a willingness to embrace change, even at the cost of tradition. For fans, the moment serves as a reminder that even in Springfield, time does not stand still.

