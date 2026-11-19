The Trump-Putin handshake at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, prompted 'traitor' accusations from online critics on Thursday, 19 November 2026, after US President Donald Trump smiled and called Russian President Vladimir Putin 'my friend' before their bilateral talks.

Video footage circulated widely on social media showed Trump entering a room at Shenzhen's Kylin Villa, gesturing towards the Russian leader, extending his hand, and remarking on their long acquaintance.

According to NPR, the two presidents held a 42-minute bilateral meeting before joining Chinese President Xi Jinping for trilateral discussions that a Kremlin readout reported by CBS News said covered reducing nuclear risks and the conflict in Ukraine.

Online commentators, including novelist Don Winslow, MeidasTouch co-founder Ben Meiselas, and former US ambassador Dan Shapiro, swiftly condemned the warm greeting in light of Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine and a March 2023 International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Putin.

Trump Calls Putin 'My Friend' in Shenzhen

Footage shows Trump entering a room, gesturing towards Putin and asking a brief question. News organisations differ on its exact wording.

Trump then smiles, says, 'He's my friend,' and extends his hand to the Russian president.

Man responsible for the invasion of Ukraine is "my friend"



Man responsible for the Russian army raping and slaughtering women and children in Ukraine is "my friend"



Man responsible for the Russian army kidnapping 20,000 Ukrainian children is "my friend" pic.twitter.com/LRDCR4RxFe — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 19, 2026

Trump publicly suggested the discussions could produce progress. 'We've known each other for a long time,' he said of Putin, adding that 'a lot of wonderful things' could emerge from their meeting.

According to a Kremlin readout reported by CBS News, the three leaders agreed to continue discussions on reducing nuclear risks. Ukraine was not represented at the meeting.

The Kremlin's account left an important distinction between diplomacy and public messaging. Ukraine was reportedly discussed at the meeting, but critics highlighted Trump's smiling greeting. They were responding to what they could see and hear, not to a transcript of the private negotiations. No such transcript was publicly cited in their reactions.

'Traitor' Accusations Follow Trump-Putin Greeting

Novelist Don Winslow shared the footage on X and questioned Trump's description of Putin. He referred to Russia's invasion and accused Russian forces of abuses against Ukrainian civilians and the removal of Ukrainian children.

I just finished a book signing event and I check my timeline and see some causal treason. Cool. https://t.co/fDaYGVh3ag — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) November 19, 2026

Ben Meiselas, co-founder of MeidasTouch, described finding what he called treason on his timeline after returning from a book signing. His reaction in a separate post was shorter. 'WTF WTF WTF,' he wrote.

WTF WTF WTF https://t.co/Jl99qKZAq7 — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) November 19, 2026

Commentator Hemant Mehta challenged Republican politicians to speak out. 'Are any Republicans in office going to call out this traitor or are they all eager to lose their seats in 2028 as well?'

The MeidasTouch account repeated the accusation. 'He's a traitor. Not sure what else can be said. Shame on all those who have enabled him,' it posted.

Former US ambassador Dan Shapiro called Trump's greeting 'beyond nauseating'. He cited Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians and security concerns in Europe.

Trump greeting Putin with such warmth is beyond nauseating. The one who rains missiles nightly onto Ukrainian civilians. The one who assists Iran in targeting American servicemembers. The one menacing Europe with cyber, drone, and grey zone attacks.



"My friend." SMDH. https://t.co/1uvaqccOny — Dan Shapiro (@DanielBShapiro) November 19, 2026

Trump's cordial approach also contrasted with his remarks about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a Newsmax interview on 15 October. Discussing Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, Trump said Zelensky was 'not a good guy for us to deal with'.

The footage does not establish what Trump and Putin discussed privately. CBS News reported that Russia's state news agency, TASS, identified Ukraine as the main topic of its bilateral talks.

Journalist Bruce Arthur focused on Trump's expression in the clip. 'He's never this happy to see almost anyone,' he wrote.