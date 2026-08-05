The second season of the hit HBO Max TV show Heated Rivalry is set to start filming next week, and the show's Instagram account was quick to warn against fans disrupting production.

'Your support, enthusiasm, and kindness have meant the world to us.' Heated Rivalry's official account posted on Instagram earlier today. "If you happen to come across one of our filming locations, please give our cast and crew the space they need to do what they do best.'

Heated Rivalry follows two rival hockey players, Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) navigating their dedication to the sport and their feelings for each other. The show has gained widespread popularity for its positive depiction of queer people in sports, specifically ice hockey.

The 'Heated Rivalry Effect'

Read more Have Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie Started Filming for Heated Rivalry Season 2? Have Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie Started Filming for Heated Rivalry Season 2?

The show was based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novels, the already popular sales of which exploded upon the release of the television series. Given that the first season did not receive nearly as much publicity until the show was released on streaming, the team behind Heated Rivalry are taking precautions to ensure production goes smoothly. As of March 24, 2026, 3.7 million copies of the Game Changers series have been sold in North America.

The sheer popularity of Heated Rivalry justifies the need for this Instagram post, as recent photos of leading stars Storrie and Williams in Toronto have already been circulating social media.

Heated Rivalry's impact also goes beyond the stars of the show. Professional athlete Jesse Kortuem, a competitive ice hockey player, credited the series for inspiring him to come outas gay. Nicolás Keenan also drew parallels from Heated Rivalry to his relationship with Dutch politician Rob Jetten, having announced his engagement to him in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Reid and Williams have also received private correspondence from players in the NHL, NFL, and NBA who shared their experiences in concealing their sexual orientation as players in their respective sports.

Setting The Stage for Season 2

Returning for Season 2 with Storrie and Williams are Francois Arnaud and Robbie Graham-Kuntz, who played the openly gay hockey couple of Scott Hunter and Kip Grady respectively in the first season.

"It's been a crazy ride, but I'm finding my footing — not that I feel like I lost it ever," Arnaud shared to WWM. "The good definitely outweighs the bad. I'm so proud to be part of that show and that it reached so many people."

The first season of Heated Rivalry adapted the first two books in the Game Changers series, and the second will adapt Reid's third novel in the series, The Long Game, as well as the fifth, Role Model. Casting details for new characters have not been shared yet. The second season is targeting a Spring 2027 release.