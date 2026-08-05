Salad and Go has filed for bankruptcy and shut all 70 of its drive-thru restaurants, bringing an abrupt end to more than a decade of operations across Arizona and Nevada. The decision, announced alongside the bankruptcy filing, means the healthy fast-food chain has closed its doors for good.

The closure, which took effect on Wednesday, 5 August, marks the end of a business whose main goal was to give fast food a healthier twist by serving fresh, affordable meals through a drive-thru model. Arizonans were surprised when they visited their local branches and were informed that the fast-food chain had ceased operations.

Bankruptcy Brings Abrupt End To Chain

Read more Michigan Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Claims First Deaths as Cases Surge Past 11,000 in Growing Health Crisis Michigan Cyclosporiasis Outbreak Claims First Deaths as Cases Surge Past 11,000 in Growing Health Crisis

After filing for bankruptcy, the company released an official statement saying it had tried to keep up with market pressures, but the financial returns did not match those efforts despite a loyal customer base.

Salad and Go also stated that there had been a steady decline in consumer demand alongside rising operational costs, which ultimately led to the company's inability to overcome such challenges. Strategic expansion decisions also brought financial strain, which it said was unforeseen due to the recent global crisis.

Experts say the recent Cyclospora outbreak in July may also have been a factor in consumer decline as people lost confidence in the fresh products sector. However, Salad and Go denies that the outbreak played a part in the bankruptcy, while acknowledging that it affected consumer confidence.

Healthy Drive-Thru's Mission Comes to a Halt

Salad and Go was founded in Gilbert, Arizona, in 2013 with a fast-food business model focused on serving healthier options via drive-thru. The mission was to make nutritious food accessible for people on the go, without the higher price tag often associated with healthy and organic food.

The chain offered breakfast items, wraps and salads. The brand established itself in and around Arizona and later opened several branches in Nevada. By 2026, it had 70 stores across Arizona and Nevada.

Salad and Go built a steady following in Arizona and later Nevada. Many Arizonans say the chain became a regular part of their routine and that they valued having an alternative to traditional fast food with local roots.

CEO Pays Tribute To Staff and Customers

Mike Tattersfield, CEO of Salad and Go, described the bankruptcy and closures as a sad and emotional moment for everyone who had been connected to Salad and Go. He praised the employees whose dedication helped build the brand over the years and thanked customers for embracing the company's vision.

Tattersfield said the organisation's mission had been brought to life each day by an exceptional team and supported by guests who made Salad and Go a part of their everyday lives. He added that the company remained proud of being able to operate for more than a decade.

The abrupt closures leave Salad and Go employees facing uncertainty while bankruptcy proceedings move forward. Many Arizonans are now without this particular alternative to standard fast-food options.

Salad and Go's sudden exit underlines how difficult it can be for companies with a strong mission and vision to withstand economic pressures.