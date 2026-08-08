Music giants HYBE and Geffen Records have announced that KATSEYE leader Sophia Laforteza will temporarily step away from promotional duties to focus on her mental health, once again fuelling speculation about the group's future. The 23-year-old singer will miss the Los Angeles premiere of the group's new documentary, KATSEYE WILD HEARTS, after medical professionals advised her to take an extended period of rest and continue receiving treatment.

The six-member global pop group has already been operating without bandmate Manon Bannerman, who began her own temporary hiatus on 20 February 2026 to focus on her health and wellbeing. That six-month absence left fans concerned about the group's future, and Laforteza's announcement has only intensified speculation despite management insisting both breaks are temporary.

Laforteza Prioritises Health Over Group Milestones

Taking to her Instagram Stories shortly after the announcement, Laforteza shared a heartfelt message with the group's fanbase, known as EYEKONS. She acknowledged that stepping away from upcoming commitments was an incredibly difficult decision but said it was necessary for her long-term health and career.

She wrote that while missing important milestones breaks her heart, she is learning that her physical and mental health must come first. The group leader added that without taking time to rest now, she would not be able to continue doing what she loves in the years ahead.

Official statements from HYBE and Geffen Records confirmed that Laforteza is currently receiving medical care and that her condition will be reassessed in September 2026 to determine when she can safely return to public activities.

The companies said that although Laforteza was eager to continue promoting alongside her bandmates, her health, safety and wellbeing remain the priority. They also thanked fans for their understanding and said they look forward to welcoming her back when she is ready.

Fans Question the Group's Future After Second Hiatus

Laforteza's temporary absence comes at a significant moment for KATSEYE, with two members now away from group activities as the act continues to build international momentum. The latest announcement echoes concerns raised earlier this year when Bannerman quietly stepped back from promotions without confirming a return date.

Speculation intensified months later after fans noticed Bannerman had removed 'KATSEYE' from her Instagram biography, replacing it with the phrase 'mademoiselle manzanita.' The change prompted rumours that she had left the group, although Bannerman later clarified that discussions with management had been positive and ongoing.

Before announcing her own hiatus, Laforteza publicly defended Bannerman during an interview with Allure, urging fans to stop pressuring her bandmate and reassuring supporters that the group would welcome her back whenever she felt ready.

Laforteza said at the time that the members wanted to give Bannerman all the time and space she needed to recover. Now, with the group's leader also stepping back for health reasons, many fans are questioning how the remaining members will navigate the months ahead.

Remaining Members Continue With New EP

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Formed through the global talent competition The Debut: Dream Academy, KATSEYE debuted as a six-member group comprising Laforteza, Bannerman, Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, Megan Skiendiel and Yoonchae Jeung. With Laforteza and Bannerman currently on medical leave, the group will temporarily promote as a four-member act.

The timing is particularly significant as the remaining members prepare to release the group's third EP, WILD, on 14 August 2026.

The group has continued building international momentum with songs including Pinky Up and Animal. Both Laforteza and Bannerman will also appear in KATSEYE WILD HEARTS, which was filmed before either member began their hiatus.

Despite growing speculation online, neither HYBE nor Geffen Records has suggested that KATSEYE is preparing to disband. Both companies have consistently described the absences as temporary, health-related breaks rather than permanent departures.