Russell Westbrook has retired from professional basketball after 18 NBA seasons, releasing a farewell video narrated by actor Michael B. Jordan to announce his decision. The 37-year-old point guard confirmed the end of his playing career on social media on Wednesday, closing a journey that saw him become the league's all-time leader in triple-doubles.

This announcement follows months of uncertainty regarding his professional future. Just days earlier, Westbrook had expressed a desire to continue competing.

'I love playing basketball. And if it happens, it works. That is my plan,' he stated. Despite exploring opportunities that would have offered a meaningful role, he chose to step away, ending his run as the undisputed all-time leader in triple-doubles.

Inside Westbrook's Farewell and Final Decision

Selected fourth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Seattle SuperSonics, Westbrook quickly established himself as a key player.

He spent his first 11 seasons as the primary focal point of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although his final years saw him play for six additional franchises, his career is most closely associated with his time in Oklahoma City.

Multiple organisations reportedly evaluated signing the veteran guard this summer. The Sacramento Kings explored the possibility of bringing him back.

Veteran reporter Marc Stein noted that Sacramento considered reuniting with him to mentor highly touted rookie Darius Acuff Jr. Instead, Westbrook decided his journey had reached its endpoint.

In his social media announcement, Westbrook paired the Michael B. Jordan-narrated video with a brief message reflecting on the quiet finality of a long career. 'Sometimes you don't even know when you've already watched the end,' he wrote to his followers. 'You had to be there. And now it's over.'

How Westbrook Built a Landmark NBA Career

Throughout 1,301 career games, the Los Angeles native recorded averages of 20.9 points, 8.0 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

His honours include nine All-Star nods, nine All-NBA selections, two scoring titles and three assist titles. He also claimed two All-Star Game MVP awards, secured a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team and won a 2012 Olympic gold medal.

His defining season arrived in 2016-17 following Kevin Durant's departure from the Thunder. Carrying the franchise to the playoffs, Westbrook produced one of the most statistically significant seasons in league history.

He averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists, becoming the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double. He won the MVP award after recording 42 triple-doubles, a feat he replicated three more times.

Late-Career Shifts and Lasting Impact

His later years featured complex transitions. A widely discussed two-season tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers proved to be a difficult fit.

Following 130 appearances for the Lakers, he embraced reduced bench roles with the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets, before averaging 15.2 points and 6.7 assists across 64 games for Sacramento last season.

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His playing style and athleticism made him one of the most recognisable guards of his generation. He retires holding the all-time record of 209 regular-season triple-doubles, finishing fifth in league history in assists and 14th in scoring.

The veteran guard departs the professional stage in the manner he described in his final public message, stepping away quietly on his own terms.