LeBron James trade rumours have once again taken over social media, this time surfacing just hours after the NBA legend officially ended his eight-year spell with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After informing the Lakers that he intends to continue his career elsewhere in free agency, James immediately became the biggest name on the market, with speculation over his next destination exploding across the NBA.

Against that backdrop, a viral Threads post featuring Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker fuelled fresh rumours that the four-time NBA champion could be headed to Arizona.

An eye emoji posted alongside photos of James and Booker quickly caught the attention of basketball fans, with many interpreting it as a cryptic hint that a blockbuster move was imminent. However, the excitement soon gave way to questions after it emerged that the account behind the viral post was not an official profile belonging to Booker.

Threads Post Sparked LeBron James Trade Speculation

The latest wave of speculation began after a Threads account using the handle 'justbook1t' shared a post containing only an eye emoji and images of James and Booker. Although the post offered no explanation, many fans viewed it as a subtle tease that a blockbuster move involving James could be in the works.

The speculation spread rapidly across Threads and other social media platforms as screenshots of the post circulated among NBA fan accounts. With the NBA off-season often dominated by trade discussions and free-agency rumours, many users were quick to connect the cryptic post to the possibility of James joining the Phoenix Suns.

The rumour gained further momentum despite the absence of any supporting reports from established NBA journalists or league insiders.

Why Fans Thought the Account Belonged to Booker

One of the main reasons the post attracted so much attention was the belief that it had been published by Devin Booker himself. The account's username closely resembled Booker's branding, leading many users to assume it was his official Threads profile.

However, there is no verified evidence that Booker currently operates an official Threads account. As more fans examined the profile, it became apparent that the viral post had not come from an authenticated account connected to the Suns guard.

The misunderstanding helped fuel widespread speculation, with many social media users treating the post as though it were a genuine message from Booker before the account's authenticity was questioned.

Is LeBron James Heading to the Phoenix Suns?

At present, there is no official indication that LeBron James is heading to the Phoenix Suns.

Neither the Los Angeles Lakers nor the Phoenix Suns have announced any trade discussions involving James. Likewise, neither James nor Booker has publicly commented on the viral Threads post or suggested that a move is under consideration.

Just as importantly, respected NBA insiders have not reported that the social media activity is connected to genuine trade negotiations. The latest speculation appears to be based entirely on fans' interpretation of a cryptic post rather than verified information.

That distinction is particularly important during the NBA off-season, when social media activity frequently generates rumours that outpace confirmed reporting.

LeBron James Trade Rumours

While the viral Threads post focused attention on the Phoenix Suns, they are not among the teams most frequently linked with James by NBA insiders.

Instead, the Golden State Warriors have consistently emerged as one of the leading possibilities. Reports have suggested the Warriors remain interested in pairing James with Stephen Curry, with league observers viewing Golden State as a logical contender because of its championship ambitions and James' long-standing relationship with Curry and Draymond Green.

A return to the Cleveland Cavaliers has also featured prominently in recent speculation. James delivered the franchise's first NBA championship in 2016, and several reports have indicated Cleveland could explore a reunion if a deal proves financially workable, although salary-cap restrictions remain a significant hurdle.

The Miami Heat have likewise been mentioned as a potential destination. James won two NBA titles during his four seasons in Miami, and league insiders continue to include the Heat among the franchises worth monitoring should he become available.