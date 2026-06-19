The Los Angeles Lakers appear increasingly focused on securing the long-term future of guard Austin Reaves. However, the growing sentiment around the league continue to point towards LeBron James remaining with the franchise for another season.

According to league sources cited by NBC Sports, James is still expected to re-sign with the Lakers. One of the contributing factors to the four-time MVP's desire to stay in LA is his son Bronny James.

Relationship Over Basketball

Despite ongoing speculation surrounding James' future, league insiders continue to indicate that a return to Los Angeles is the most likely outcome. Beyond basketball considerations, family and lifestyle factors are believed to play a major role.

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LeBron is currently playing alongside his son, Bronny, who joined the Lakers organisation last year. The report suggests that the NBA's all-time leading scorer wants it to stay that way in his twilight years in the league.

'Money matters here, but so does lifestyle. With the Lakers, LeBron is playing with his son, Bronny, in Los Angeles, and his family has established a life here,' NBC Sports reported.

James, who turns 42 during the upcoming NBA season, remains one of the league's most influential figures. However, his next contract is expected to come at a significantly lower value than the $52 million (£39 million) maximum salary he earned last season.

'As for the money, LeBron will be taking a steep pay cut from the $52 million max he earned last season, regardless of where he signs.'

The Lakers Are Going All-In On Austin

While James' situation has attracted considerable attention, NBC Sports suggested that Austin Reaves' future with the Lakers is viewed as the more significant issue. The 27-year-old guard has developed into one of the franchise's most valuable players and is widely regarded as the team's second offensive option behind Luka Dončić.

According to the NBC Sports report, there is little doubt that Reaves will eventually agree to a new deal with the Lakers. The question centres on the financial terms.

The report noted that the situation is complicated due to potential competition presented by the Brooklyn Nets, a team reportedly ready to offer Reaves a max contract as well.

NBC Sports' Kurt Helin wrote that while the Lakers are eligible to offer Reaves a contract worth up to five years and $241 million (£183 million), the franchise may prefer to secure a deal below the maximum value due to salary-cap considerations. Helin suggested a contract in the range of five years and $200 million (£152 million) to $210 million (£160 million) could be a realistic outcome.

Unlike James, who is approaching the latter stages of one of basketball's greatest careers, Reaves is still navigating what is widely considered the prime of his playing years. Based on current reporting, both players are expected to remain part of the Lakers' plans heading into the upcoming season.

Once a new deal between James and the Lakers is finalised, it would allow fans to see another chapter in the unique father-son partnership involving LeBron and Bronny, a storyline that remains one of the league's most remarkable attractions.