American streamer IShowSpeed wore a personalised Argentina jersey in the stands at Kansas City Stadium as the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Switzerland got underway. The content creator, known for his high-energy streams and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, sought to engage with the viral 'Speed curse' meme that had gained traction among fans.

Argentina secured a 3-1 victory, advancing to the semi-finals and appearing to end the streak of eliminations that had followed teams he had supported in previous rounds.

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The Viral Speed Curse Explained

Fans observed a recurring pattern during the tournament's knockout phase. Sides such as Portugal, Egypt, Brazil, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire were eliminated after IShowSpeed wore their jerseys or cheered them on during matches and his livestreams.

The streamer had broken down in tears following Portugal's exit from the competition. Social media quickly amplified the theory, turning it into a popular meme that prompted warnings for Argentina fans and jokes about his influence on results. The meme had built momentum as each supported team failed to progress, leading to heightened interest in his choice of kit for the Argentina match.

The theory gained further traction when teams he had backed in earlier matches, including draws with Portugal, also struggled. Supporters of those sides began to attribute poor performances to his presence or choice of kit.

IShowSpeed's Gesture In Kansas City Stadium

Spotted in the stands wearing an Argentina shirt personalised with his name and the number seven, IShowSpeed appeared to embrace the meme in a playful manner.

He hyped the crowd and cameras while the match was goalless in its early stages. The gesture drew significant attention online, partly because of his well-known support for Cristiano Ronaldo and the contrasting presence of Lionel Messi in the Argentina lineup. Many viewed it as a deliberate attempt to jinx the defending champions or test the meme's validity.

The customised kit became a focal point for social media discussion throughout the fixture. His presence in the stadium added to the atmosphere, as he interacted with fans and the cameras while wearing the blue and white colours. The personalised jersey with his name and number seven became a symbol of the meme's reach.

Argentina's Victory And Curse's End

Argentina defeated Switzerland 3-1 to progress to the semi-finals. In a video posted after the match, IShowSpeed acknowledged that the outcome had broken the pattern. 'Game's over with. The act is over with. They broke the 'curse.' Congratulations Argentina. I support Argentina today to see if it was real. Seems like that they broke the curse,' he said.

Fans online suggested that Messi had ended the jinx once and for all. The streamer later revealed he would wear an England shirt for the upcoming semi-final against Argentina, declaring that the Speed curse was not real. The result provided light relief amid the serious competition. The 3-1 scoreline saw Argentina take control after an early period of tension.

IShowSpeed's post-match comments were shared widely, highlighting his acceptance of the outcome. Fans responded with memes suggesting the curse had met its match in the South American side. The lighthearted episode has provided a talking point during the tournament. With the meme now seemingly over, focus shifts to the semi-final between England and Argentina.