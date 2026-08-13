A Shake Shack employee turned his own workplace into the scene of an armed robbery, only to make the bizarre decision to return for his next shift two days later.

Keondre Simmons, 33, was arrested on 5 August after detectives watched him leave his home and drive to the Shake Shack near Scottsdale and Greenway roads in Arizona, where he was reportedly wearing his work uniform.

Police say the arrest came after investigators linked him to a 3 August robbery in which two of his co-workers were held at gunpoint and around $2,800 (£2,100) was taken from the restaurant's safe.

The Robbery Started Through the Delivery Door

According to police and court records, Simmons entered the restaurant through the rear delivery entrance on 3 August. He reportedly rang the delivery doorbell before pointing a semi-automatic handgun at the employee who answered.

The worker was forced into the walk-in cooler, while Simmons then confronted the restaurant manager and demanded money from the safe. Police say approximately $2,800 (£2,100) was handed over.

The situation reportedly became even more frightening when Simmons ordered both employees to kneel inside the cooler before locking them inside.

He is also accused of taking their mobile phones and the restaurant's landline phone, then placing the devices in a sink filled with water in an apparent attempt to destroy them.

His Co-Workers Recognised His Voice and Knowledge

The two employees reportedly told police that the robber's voice, physical characteristics and behaviour reminded them of Simmons. They also pointed out that the suspect knew details about the restaurant that would be familiar to an employee.

According to investigators, the robber knew where gloves and cleaning wipes were stored, understood the restaurant's layout and knew the location of the latch used to secure the walk-in cooler. Simmons had also reportedly called out sick from work earlier that day.

Surveillance footage from the restaurant and nearby properties showed a person matching the suspect entering and leaving through the rear of the restaurant before driving away in a green SUV. Detectives later obtained a warrant for Simmons' phone records covering the period around the robbery.

Simmons Returned to the Same Restaurant

The investigation took an extraordinary turn two days later when detectives reportedly followed Simmons from his apartment to the Shake Shack.

Rather than staying away from the restaurant after the robbery, Simmons returned to the location for work on 5 August. Detectives arrested him in the car park while he was wearing his Shake Shack uniform.

A search warrant was subsequently carried out at his residence, where investigators reportedly found a semi-automatic handgun matching the weapon described by the victims, along with cash connected to the robbery.

Simmons was booked on charges including armed robbery with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping. He was reportedly being held on a $100,000 (£75,000) bond.

Social media users reacted with disbelief that someone accused of robbing his own workplace would turn up there again just two days later.

One commenter joked about Simmons being back in his Shake Shack shirt, while another questioned how he could possibly have thought returning for a shift was a good idea.