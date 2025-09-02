Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson brought the house down at the Venice International Film Festival on 1 September 2025, as his new film The Smashing Machine premiered to an extraordinary 15-minute standing ovation.

Directed by Benny Safdie and produced by A24, the biopic dives into the turbulent life of MMA legend Mark Kerr.

Johnson, joined on stage by co-star Emily Blunt and Kerr himself, was overcome with emotion, breaking into tears as the audience roared its approval. It was a powerful response to a performance that marks his boldest departure yet from blockbuster action hero to raw, dramatic lead.

The Rock's Weight Transformation

Johnson's portrayal of Kerr required a radical shift in both physical appearance and performance style. Known globally for his imposing physique, the actor slimmed down significantly for the role.

The Rock's weight reduction was so striking that fans on social media dubbed him 'The Pebble'. The dramatic change raised questions about the extremes he endured in order to embody Kerr's vulnerability and personal struggles.

The transformation highlighted a departure from Johnson's trademark action persona, instead presenting him as an athlete facing inner turmoil. This change has driven online debate, with some praising the dedication while others asked whether the extreme weight loss went too far.

🔥🤣 Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is 100% Fine & Healthy LOL. Is the internet trying to make everyone sick this week?

He dropped 60 lbs from 300-240LB last year so he could play Mark Kerr in “ The Smashing Machine” to get an MMA body. Everyone forget how SVELTE the rock was… pic.twitter.com/3XhGesxghT — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) September 1, 2025

Behind the Scenes of the Transformation

To capture Kerr's likeness, Johnson submitted to a lengthy daily process that took him far beyond physical training. Reports confirm he spent three to four hours each day in the makeup chair. Award-winning prosthetics designer Kazu Hiro created 13 to 14 prosthetic pieces that reshaped Johnson's face and body, allowing him to disappear into the role.

This meticulous preparation marked a stark contrast with the actor's usual Hollywood routine of muscle-focused training. Instead of showcasing size and strength, the focus was on authenticity and detail, a decision that altered both his physical presence and his emotional performance.

Humanising MMA Legend Mark Kerr

The film explores the complex life of Mark Kerr, once one of the most dominant fighters in mixed martial arts. Kerr's rise in the 1990s was matched by personal struggles, including addiction and the pressures of fame. Safdie's direction avoids the glossy sports biopic formula and instead emphasises Kerr's humanity.

Emily Blunt plays Dawn Staples, Kerr's partner, whose perspective provides a counterbalance to the brutality of the fighting world. The Rock's transformation was central to showing Kerr not only as a champion but also as a man battling demons outside the ring.

Dude, they fuckin NAILED Mark Kerr's look. pic.twitter.com/MaeOXYI2AU — MikeMumbelz (@MikeMumbelz) August 25, 2025

Critical and Public Response

Early reviews praised Johnson for delivering his most vulnerable performance to date, as reported by AP News. Critics highlighted the restraint and nuance he brought to the role, noting that audiences may never view his blockbuster persona the same way again. Some commentators, however, questioned the extent of the transformation and whether the drastic weight change pushed the limits of safety and necessity.

Dwayne Johnson cries during the 15-minute standing ovation for his new movie 'THE SMASHING MACHINE'



Read our review: https://t.co/ejtQIs1Usz pic.twitter.com/17pQYebeat — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 1, 2025

Fans online mirrored this divide. While many applauded his commitment, others expressed concern about the toll of such extreme preparation. The debate has only added to the intrigue surrounding The Smashing Machine.

Release and Awards Momentum

Following its Venice debut, The Smashing Machine will next screen at the Toronto International Film Festival on 8 September 2025. A24 will release the film in North America on 3 October 2025, with strong expectations for awards season. Industry analysts already see Johnson as a serious contender, with speculation growing over whether this transformation could finally earn him Academy recognition.