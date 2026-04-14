Meghan Markle has reportedly been left 'humiliated' in California after she and Prince Harry were said to have been left off this year's Met Gala guest list, with one insider claiming the duchess is in 'crisis mode' and 'refuses to accept' the apparent rebuff from fashion's most powerful gatekeepers.

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The latest claim follows a run of reported professional and social setbacks for Meghan. Just weeks ago, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos and chief content officer Bela Bajaria, both long linked to the Sussexes' media ambitions, quietly unfollowed her on social media, according to Heat. Attention has now turned to New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and its star-studded fundraiser, where the couple are rumoured to have missed out on an invitation to the first Monday in May. Neither the Met Gala guest list nor any personal fallout has been confirmed by those involved.

Meghan Markle Snubbed From Met Gala Guest List, Source Claims

The Met Gala, chaired by Anna Wintour, is widely regarded as one of the hardest tickets to secure in showbusiness. Heat reports that despite the event being just weeks away, Meghan, 44, is said to be 'still waiting' for her invitation and is privately confident it will arrive.

An unnamed insider quoted by the outlet said: 'Meghan is still convinced her invite is coming, she refuses to accept it's not going to happen. She says she and Anna had such a lovely moment in Paris last year and Anna gave the impression that all the bad blood was water under the bridge.'

According to the source, Meghan points to their encounter at Paris Fashion Week in November, where she attended Balenciaga's show on a solo trip. On that occasion, Balenciaga's top designer Pierpaolo Piccioli is said to have revealed she had invited herself, and Meghan was reportedly 'totally buzzing' after mingling with Anne Hathaway, Rosie Huntington‑Whiteley and FKA Twigs.

It was the brief exchange with Anna Wintour that appears to have loomed largest in Meghan's mind. Heat recounts how the 76‑year‑old former Vogue editor‑in‑chief greeted the duchess with, 'Nice to see you,' before looking over her outfit and adding: 'Beautiful Cherie. You look amazing.' For Meghan, the insider suggests, that cordial moment read like a soft reset after years of chilly rumours.

The same source, however, argues that the apparent lack of a Met Gala invitation suggests something else entirely. 'The gala is less than a month away and there's been no invite, so it's getting harder to deny that this isn't a deliberate snub,' they said.

To compound the awkwardness, Beyoncé, once described as a high‑profile supporter of Meghan who praised her 'courage and leadership,' is co‑chairing the gala this year. Heat's reporting suggests the singer has either been unwilling or unable to intervene in the couple's favour, at least in the eyes of those briefing the magazine.

'Crisis Mode' And The Fallout From Kardashian 'Photogate'

The alleged Meghan Markle snub is described by the insider as a serious image problem for the Sussexes, particularly in an industry where being seen at the right events still carries weight.

'She's holding out for a last-minute change, but the longer it goes on, the harder it is to ignore that yet again she and Harry have not been included in the cool crowd. It's humiliating,' the source claimed. They added that, if no invitation comes, Meghan will 'make a big show of being busy doing something else,' so it appears intentional.

The same source suggested the couple were already on shaky ground in Hollywood's upper circles. They pointed to the so-called 'photogate' row surrounding Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party in November, hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who the report described as major Met Gala backers.

At that party, which was also attended by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the Sussexes' team reportedly asked for photos of the pair to be taken down. According to the report, the move was linked to concerns about images of them partying on the UK's Remembrance Day, and was viewed in Los Angeles as a social misstep that irritated influential hosts.

'They have a reputation for being incredibly self-serving and they certainly did nothing to diminish that with the whole Kardashian photogate scandal,' the source said. 'They weren't exactly at the top of the A-list fashion world to begin with, but demanding that Kris Jenner take their photo off her Instagram page after she went to bat for them and included them in her party was a massive faux-pas.'

Against that backdrop, the source argued, Anna Wintour and the Met Gala committee would have little appetite for potential controversy. 'The last thing Anna and the [Met Gala] committee want to deal with is some sort of unnecessary drama on the biggest night of their years, so it's not a shock to anyone that they'd get passed over for this,' they said. 'There are already enough big personalities and egos to manage, so from Anna's point of view, they just aren't worth the headache.'

The same source added that the fashion world remains, at heart, a popularity contest. In their view, the Sussexes 'are just not a part of the in-crowd anymore,' and there is a sense they 'believe they should have the same status as someone like Beyoncé, and they simply haven't earned that.'

All of these claims come from anonymous sources rather than named principals. But the chatter around a possible Met Gala snub underlines a broader shift: Meghan and Harry's social standing is now being judged less by titles and more by who invites them into the room.