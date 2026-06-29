Roughly 63 million Americans are now seven years away from an automatic 24% cut to their Social Security checks, and a new map from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget shows retirees in five Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states stand to lose the most when the trust fund is depleted in late 2032.

The 2026 Social Security Trustees Report, released on 9 June by the Social Security Administration, pulled the projected insolvency of the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) trust fund forward by one quarter to the fourth quarter of 2032.

From that moment, incoming payroll tax revenue would only cover 76% of scheduled benefits, slicing about $500 (£379) off the average monthly check, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB).

For a married couple of two low-income earners, that's roughly $10,600 (£8,000) lost every year. The depletion date moved up after the 2025 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' lowered the income tax taken on Social Security benefits, draining a slice of revenue the program had been counting on.

The Five States Facing the Steepest Monthly Losses

CRFB's June state-by-state map, the most granular breakdown released since the Trustees Report, ranks Connecticut as the worst-hit at $556 (£421) a month for the average retiree. New Jersey at $554 (£420), New Hampshire at $553 (£419), Delaware at $549 (£416), and Maryland at $541 (£410) round out the top five. In 29 states, the average cut would top $500.

A Bigger Economic Blow in Smaller States

Raw dollars aren't the only way to measure the damage. Weighed against state output, the deepest hits land elsewhere. West Virginia would lose 1.9% of its gross domestic product, with Mississippi and Vermont each at 1.8%, according to CRFB calculations drawn from Bureau of Economic Analysis figures. South Carolina and Maine each face a 1.7% hit.

These are the older, lower-income states where Social Security props up local consumer spending. Almost 23% of Maine residents depend on a monthly check. West Virginia, Vermont, Delaware, Montana, and New Hampshire each have roughly a fifth of their population leaning on the program.

Why the Cassidy-Kaine Rescue Plan Looks Stranded

The only bipartisan rescue plan on the table, a $1.5 trillion (£1.13 trillion) sovereign wealth fund proposed by Senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Tim Kaine of Virginia, still hasn't been filed as legislation. The pitch borrows $300 billion (£227 billion) a year for five years, parks it in stocks and private equity, and gives the fund 75 years to grow before it starts paying out.

Three of the four senators leading the bipartisan push won't be around to finish the job. Cassidy lost his Republican primary in May to a Trump-backed challenger. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina is retiring after clashing with the White House last summer, and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois is also stepping down. All three exit on 3 January 2027. Only Kaine stays.

What 2026 Midterm Voters Will Decide

The senators elected this November will hold the gavel when the OASI trust fund actually runs dry. House Speaker Mike Johnson has said Republicans won't touch Social Security reform until a new Congress convenes in 2027, while Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri warned this month that 'addressed' and 'reformed' are 'usually code for cut'.

The 1983 reforms that bought Social Security four decades of breathing room only crossed the finish line six months before the program ran dry. With the OASI fund now six and a half years from its own cliff, the next Senate won't have that kind of cushion if Cassidy's plan can't find a sponsor.