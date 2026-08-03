Forecasts for the 2027 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) are holding at about 3.8%, keeping alive the prospect of a larger rise in benefits for tens of millions of retirees than they received this year.

The figure is still far from settled, however, as economists track inflation, energy prices and the potential effect of President Donald Trump's tariff policies on consumer costs before the official calculation is made.

The latest projections follow June inflation data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which prompted independent forecasters to maintain estimates between 3.7% and 3.8%.

The Social Security Administration (SSA), the federal agency responsible for administering retirement and disability benefits, is not expected to announce the official 2027 COLA until October, after the final inflation data needed for the calculation become available.

Independent Forecasts Remain Above Current Year's Increase

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group representing older Americans, recently maintained its forecast for a 3.8% COLA following the June Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) report.

Independent Social Security analyst Mary Johnson, who has tracked annual benefit adjustments for decades, currently estimates the increase at approximately 3.7% after lowering an earlier projection.

If either estimate proves accurate, beneficiaries would receive a larger increase than the 2.8% COLA that took effect for 2026 payments.

More than 70 million Americans receive Social Security or Supplemental Security Income benefits.

How the Official Social Security COLA Is Calculated

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The SSA determines annual benefit increases using a statutory formula rather than discretionary decisions. The agency compares the average CPI-W reading for July, August and September with the average recorded during the same three-month period one year earlier.

Because only June inflation data have been released, the calculation remains incomplete. The first CPI-W report that will contribute directly to the 2027 adjustment will be published on 12 August, covering July inflation.

Additional reports for August and September will follow before the SSA announces the official COLA in October. Benefit increases would then take effect in January 2027, while Supplemental Security Income payments would begin reflecting the adjustment slightly earlier.

Tariffs Remain Part of the Inflation Picture

Inflation has moderated since earlier this year, although economists continue to debate whether recently announced tariff measures could place renewed upward pressure on consumer prices. June CPI-W data showed inflation running 3.5% higher than a year earlier, according to the BLS.

Separate analysis by the US Federal Reserve has found that tariffs implemented during 2025 contributed to higher prices for some core goods, while Reuters reported in June that much of the initial inflationary effect appeared to have already passed through to consumers. Economists continue to monitor additional tariff announcements and their potential effect on imported products and broader price levels.

Because the Social Security COLA is tied directly to CPI-W inflation, any sustained change in consumer prices over the third quarter could alter the final adjustment before it is announced.

Forecasts Will Continue To Move Until October

Private COLA estimates are updated throughout the summer as each monthly inflation report becomes available. Forecasters caution that projections should not be interpreted as final benefit increases because the statutory calculation depends entirely on the third-quarter average CPI-W.

The SSA's published long-term projections have also differed from real-time estimates, reflecting the uncertainty surrounding future inflation. For retirees searching for the latest 2027 Social Security COLA forecast, economists say the current 3.7% to 3.8% range represents an early estimate rather than the amount beneficiaries will ultimately receive.

The official figure will not be known until the SSA completes its calculation using July, August and September inflation data and publishes the annual COLA announcement later this autumn.